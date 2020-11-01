Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John L. Sheppard Releases New Novel LATCH KEY KIDS

Article Pixel

Latch Key Kids chronicles the enduring impact one life can have on another.

Nov. 1, 2020  

John L. Sheppard Releases New Novel LATCH KEY KIDS

John L. Sheppard has announced the release of his new dark coming of age novel, Latch Key Kids.

Latch Key Kids, the long-awaited follow-up to Small Town Punk, chronicles the enduring impact one life can have on another.

Resilience and the power of sibling friendship combine into a surprising, ingeniously layered comic novel about a boy inventing himself.

In Latch Key Kids, Sheppard strips the flesh from the bone. He makes you laugh by combining searing wit with keen social observation.

Latch Key Kids is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

John L Sheppard wrote Small Town Punk. He lives in Illinois.


Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel