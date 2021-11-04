Jennifer Monroe Releases New Historical Romance DUKE OF MADNESS

WOLF Publishing has announced the release of their new regency romance, Duke of Madness. Released on November 4, 2021, this is the first book in the Sisterhood of Secrets series.

In this opposites-attract Regency romance by Jennifer Monroe, a duke who fears he will become mad like his father and a woman afraid of what the future will hold find themselves in a romance born out of madness.

A duke searching for luck.

A woman looking for love.

And a romance of two opposites that definitely attract.

About the Author:



Jennifer Monroe writes clean Regency romances you can't resist. Her stories are filled with first loves and second chances, dashing dukes, and strong heroines. Each turn of the page promises an adventure in love and many late nights of reading.

With over twenty books published, her nine-part series, The Secrets of Scarlett Hall, which tells the stories of the Lambert Children, remain a favorite with her readers.

Author's Contact Information:



http://www.jennifermonroeromance.com



BookBuzz: http://bookbuzz.net/historical-romance-duke-of-madness-by-jennifer-monroe/