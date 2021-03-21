Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan Porter Releases New Women's Literary Novel 'Barefoot Alice'

Barefoot Alice is available for purchase in print and e-book formats.

Mar. 21, 2021  

Author Jan Porter has announced the release of her new women's literary novel, Barefoot Alice. Independently released in March 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. It is a heart-warming tale of one woman's journey of loves, lost and found, of discovering ancestral ties and the magical interconnection with life.

Dumped by her husband and homeless, middle aged Alice finds herself at the Rail Stop Café in a northern gold mining ghost town during a snowstorm.

Surrounded by wilderness and a strange community at Golden Lake, Alice finds shelter in a 200-year-old schoolhouse with its ethereal teacher and students. Facing the inevitability of a life alone, she unravels legacy secrets with the help of a kindly old man, the community around and a mysterious wilderness man. She encounters descendants of Dr. Barnardo's British Home Children, gold rush fever, an unconsecrated baby burial, ghost hunting tourists and infringing upscale cottage estates.

Befriended by the old schoolhouse ghosts and community, Alice is challenged to survive and overcome a lonely life.

Alice's heartwarming journey celebrates the life-affirming qualities of resilience, the importance of community; of this world and spirit world, and the power of love to change lives.

