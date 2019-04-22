JORDAN By Victoria Landis Released Nationwide

Jordan, the latest release by acclaimed novelist Victoria Landis, has been released nationwide. Published by BookPainter Press, Jordan is available wherever fine books are sold in print (ISBN: 0960066306, $16.99) and eBook ($4.99) editions.

Landis, a Florida-based writer and artist, delivers a bold, brilliant, and briskly-paced thriller in Jordan. A timely, seemingly ripped-from-the-headlines tale, Jordan probes a thought-provoking question: in this viral, social media centric world, how would people react to a modern day miracle?

When Petra Simmons and her brother, Andy, help a seemingly homeless young woman, their intended good deed immediately changes their lives forever. Within days, it's clear that the woman, Jordan Crissman, is so much more than meets the eye. Jordan possesses an amazing ability-perhaps the most miraculous ability of all. Petra and Andy realize that, in the current world of viral social media, they must proceed with extreme caution. But how can they best employ the miracle without causing havoc? They plot a careful strategy. Despite their plans, word gets out too fast, and the world comes running-invading and overwhelming South Florida and bringing danger.

Television talking TV heads pontificate. Pundits opine. Some claim Jordan's a messiah. Others insist she's the devil. Massive crowds gather, demanding to see Jordan. Everyone wants her.

But there's nowhere left to hide. Damaging and horrible rumors swirl. Protest groups march and riot. Mass hysteria reigns.

And people are dying.

Part cautionary tale, part spine-tingling thriller, Jordan is an outstanding new novel that will leave readers turning pages. Tense, masterfully plotted, and resplendent with twists and turns, Jordan is as extraordinary as the unforgettable character for which it is named.

Victoria Landis is an artist, humorist, and novelist who lives in South Florida. A 16-year member and former board member of Mystery Writers of America, she co-chaired the SleuthFest writers conference from 2015-2018. Landis, who penned a humor column for a decade, is also the author of the humor collection A Little Bit Sideways, as well as two novels-Blinke It Away, and Alias: Mitzi and Mack. Visit Victoria Landis online at: www.victorialandis.com

Members of the news media wishing to request additional information are kindly asked to contact Maryglenn McCombs by phone: (615) 297-9875, or by email: maryglenn@maryglenn.com





