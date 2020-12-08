Hope Malory Releases New Holiday Romance CHRISTMAS CHANCES

Author Hope Malory has announced the release of her new contemporary holiday romance, Christmas Chances, released by Soul Mate Publishing on November 18, 2020.

Christmas is in the air at Mia Loughry's Yellow Butterfly Café, the heartbeat of Azalea Valley serving up Mia's legendary matchmaking and renowned home-cooking. For years, local track coach Buck Chance has flirted but failed to leave the starting gate in pursuit of Mia. Could love have passed her by?

Temperatures rise when a mouth-watering stranger, Chance Stengle, enters the café and steals her attention from Buck. A singer/songwriter and owner of a construction company, Chance believes Mia is exactly what he's been looking for. Faced with fresh competition, Buck is not ready to yield the field to the new guy and lose Mia for good.

With two handsome men vying for her attention, Mia is determined to give each a chance to win her heart for life. Her destiny becomes uncertain when a confrontation reaches a boiling point after a fateful trip. Will Buck make it to the finish line or will Chance reconstruct her future?

Torn between two loves, indecision could cost her both Christmas Chances.

About the Author:

Influenced by travel, Hope Malory writes contemporary romance and romantic suspense in whatever destination she finds herself. Her descriptive settings transport readers to the places she has experienced first hand.

After a career in education, Hope traded in a commute, traffic, and early mornings for inventing delightful, adventurous, strong-willed characters and putting them in unpredictable situations.

She and her husband live near Nashville, Tennessee. Now, whether relaxing on the beach, traveling with her husband, or spending time at home, she is busy writing her next novel.

