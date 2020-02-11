Gary Becks Poetry Book 'Temporal Dreams' Released
Temporal Dreams is a poetry collection that explores the complex, conflicted world we live in, with all the temptations and demands for material things. The poems present images and problems as we try to fit into our increasingly confusing society
Always a pleasure to read your work - The Avalon Literary Review
Your poems engage readers - Versewrights
A pleasure to read your work - Ink In Tears
I enjoyed reading your poems - Wax Poetry & Art International
Temporal Dreams is a 118 page poetry book in paperback at $10.99, ISBN 978-1789422719 and the kindle version is $5.16. Published by Wordcatcher Publishing as part of their Modern Poetry Series. Now available through all major retailers.
