FlipTix Returns to NOLA as Exclusive Partner of Jazz Fest Afterparty Shows Featuring Joe Russo's Almost Dead
We're back. After a resounding success at BUKU Music + Art Project, FlipTix returns to New Orleans for the Joe Russo's Almost Dead afterparties on Friday and Saturday, April 26-27 during the week of the Jazz & Heritage Festival.
FlipTix will offer the only ticket resale platform providing access to the perennially sold-out shows featuring the popular Grateful Dead cover band. Produced by Winter Circle Productions, the late-night performances at Mardi Gras World's River City Ballroom open at 9:00 p.m. The venue is a 15-minute drive from the official festival grounds, and like Jazz Fest, is open to all ages.
Friday's event is already sold out and Saturday's party is expected to follow. With FlipTix, anyone interested in acquiring a ticket can download the app, click the heart logo for either of the "Joe Russo's Almost Dead" events, and receive push notifications when a Flip becomes available. An electronic ticket barcode, a "Flip," will be delivered to your phone and is scanned at the entrance for admission. It can't get any easier.
"The Joe Russo's Almost Dead shows during Jazz Fest are the biggest afterparties in town every year," said VP of Operations at Winter Circle Productions, Reeves Price. "Thanks to FlipTix, we'll be able give more people access and keep the venue at capacity throughout the show on both nights."
A rapidly emerging player in the large-scale ticketing resale industry, FlipTix has worked recently with national music festivals such as BUKU in New Orleans and the KAABOO-Del Mar Festival in San Diego. Both festivals sold out, positioning FlipTix as the only way to legally resell and purchase festival tickets. At BUKU, registered users with FlipTix totaled about 25 percent of the entire ticketed audience and available ticket flips sold with two seconds of posting, on average.
"We're obviously excited about providing our unique ticketing service for these iconic shows," said FlipTix CEO Jaime Siegel. "Winter Circle does a tremendous job of creating some of the best live music environments in the world, and FlipTix provides a convenient and secure way to gain access when the event is sold out."
About FlipTix®
FlipTix is a groundbreaking technology company serving the event ticketing industry. FlipTix is the only web and mobile app to allow event attendees to "flip" their vacated seats or space to prospective buyers who are outside the venue, creating a tertiary marketplace for concerts, sporting events, multi-day festivals and conferences. FlipTix operates at no cost to the team, promoter or venue and integrates with the existing box office to generate net-new event tickets and boost on-site ancillary sales. The company is headquartered in Orange County, Calif., with operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
