Fantasy Author Bryan Cole Releases Sequel FUTILITY OF DEFENSE in the A PALADIN'S JOURNEY Series

A thrilling new installment in the epic fantasy series.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Fantasy Author Bryan Cole Releases Sequel FUTILITY OF DEFENSE in the A PALADIN'S JOURNEY Series

A fantastical story set in a world where paladins are heroes and the champions of the gods finds itself in the shadow of a looming threat. Their only choice? To rely on the services of an uneducated, incapable and stubborn paladin named Krell, whose adventures we follow again in the fantasy novel "Futility of Defense" by Bryan Cole, the second book in the "A Paladin's Journey" series.

A new release, "Futility of Defense," is set in a world where paladins are nothing but trouble and stories about paladins are everywhere. When Krell, an uneducated nobody with a stubborn streak as wide as the sea, hears the call from ReckNor, the capricious god of the seas and skies, the attention of the rich and powerful turn their gaze toward him. Paladins are notorious for upsetting the balance of power, to the detriment of any who don't worship their deity.

When Krell stands against the might of the sea devils and emerges victorious, concern and interest turn to fear-fear of their secrets and plans being revealed and exposed, of the ruin that often follows in a paladin's wake. Now he stands in defense of a pitiful town at the edge of nowhere, even as the sea devil menace grows more dire for each day that passes. For as deadly as the sea devils are to Krell, his past choices and the consequences of his actions may be deadlier still . . .

"A Paladin's Journey" is a series that's perfect for fans of "Lord of the Rings" and "Game of Thrones." Readers of the first book have said it is "...a promising start to a series that high-fantasy fans will enjoy" and had an ending that "kept me hanging on for more...."

BRYAN COLE is an avid reader and has loved the fantasy genre since he was a child. His love of stories of mighty knights, terrible dragons, and noble steeds has inspired him for decades. Find out more at Click Here.

"Futility of Defense" is available through Tellwell Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Book Depository, Booktopia, Indigo and other online book sellers.




