Enter The Workspaces Of Legendary Creators With MASTERS OF COMICS: INSIDE THE STUDIOS OF THE WORLD'S PREMIER GRAPHIC STORYTELLERS

Go inside the masters' studios and explore the creative spaces and processes of the legendary artists who brought you Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, Game Of Thrones, Legion, and more!

Readers are invited into the studio spaces of some of the most popular and prolific comic artists in the world. Through dynamic photography and exclusive interviews, Masters of Comics (Insight Editions; June 4, 2019; $24.99) offers a rare, personal look at these artists' unique creative environments-spaces in which some of the greatest comics and graphic novels of the last 50 years took shape. Curated by Joel Meadows, editor of Tripwire Magazine, the book includes chapters on such legends as Milo Manara (The Ape, Click), Bill Sienkiewicz (New Mutants, Legion), Walter Simonson (Thor, Fantastic Four), and more.

The first in a series focusing on artists at work in a variety of mediums and industries, Masters of Comics offers a glimpse behind the veil, shining new light on the artistic process. It's the ultimate backstage pass for comic fans, as well as a wonderful learning tool for aspiring artists wishing to learn from the greats.

Joel Meadows is a journalist and writer with over three decades of experience in newspapers, magazines, and books. His CV includes some of the most renowned publications in the world, including Time magazine, the Times, the Telegraph, the Guardian, and the Observer. He has also written extensively aboutcomics, film, TV, and culture for publications such as Variety, Empire, Big Issue North, and Comic Heroes. He is the editor in chief of Tripwire, a preeminent publication that covers comics, film, TV, and related subjects. He is also one of the producers of the Portsmouth International Comic Con.





