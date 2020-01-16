Doc Potter Will Promote Her Self-Help Book - CANNABIS FOR SENIORS

Beverly A. Potter Ph.D. has announced the promotion of her self-help book, Cannabis for Seniors. This book is for seniors who are curious about cannabis and how they might use it to better their lives.

Cannabis for Seniors reviews research regarding the health effects of cannabis and the effectiveness of various strains for managing specific health conditions and improving quality of life.

Cannabis for Seniors debunks myths and discusses concerns that seniors may have about cannabis use. Docpotter describes methods of using cannabis, explaining how smoking, eating, and topicals users.

Cannabis for Seniors discusses ways seniors can use cannabis to manage various health concerns, one of which is the widespread use of powerful, potentially dangerous, addictive pharmaceutical medications. Docpotter explains how cannabis can help reduce, even avoid use of opioids, while ameliorating health conditions commonly experience including, insomnia, depression, Alzheimer's Disease, pain, stress and anxiety, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, stroke and others. CANNABIS FOR SENIORS explains the research and anecdotal evidence supporting use of medical cannabis to enable seniors to better decide if they want to try using cannabis to soothe aliments.

Cannabis for Seniors discusses how using cannabis enlivens mood and encourages conviviality to facilitate socializing. Research shows that seniors who have positive interactions with friends, family members and community live longer, happier and healthier lives.

Seniors new to cannabis or an experienced user, both, will find much useful information in CANNABIS FOR SENIORS. Friends and relatives of seniors as well as caretakers and practitioners working with seniors will find it a valuable resource and interesting read.

Cannabis for Seniors is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Docpotter-Beverly A Potter, PhD, earned her doctorate from Stanford University. She was an early Silicon Valley corporate trainer and has authored numerous books on health and workplace issues. Docpotter is located in Oakland Ca. Her site, docpotter.com is packed with useful information.

