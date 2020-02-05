Celebrate Ghostbusters With New Art Collection: GHOSTBUSTERS: ARTBOOK

Ghostbusters: Artbook [May 5, 2020; $39.99] is an original, fully illustrated celebration of the iconic film franchise, featuring hundreds of unique pieces of art commissioned from all over the world.

Celebrating the spectacularly spooky and delightfully goofy Ghostbusters universe, this deluxe, 208-page hardcover art book features a treasure trove of original artwork inspired by the hit Ghostbusters. Bringing together brilliant artists from the worlds of animation, comics, fine art, and beyond, Ghostbusters: Artbook spotlights over 170 illustrators from around the world, all contributing previously unseen art to this comprehensive and unique collection. Ghostbusters: Artbook offers a carefully curated peek inside the cultural phenomenon that is Ghostbusters.

Summer 2020's highly anticipated sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife makes this the perfect time for fans of the supernatural saga to ask "Who you gonna call?" and add this must-have art book to their collection.

For more information, visit www.insighteditions.com





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You