Catherine Stein Releases New Steampunk Romance PRICELESS

Author Catherine Stein has announced the release of her new steampunk Romance, Priceless on November 20, 2020. This is book two in her Sass and Steam Series. Book one, Eden's Voice was released in October 2020.

He'll pay any price to win her. But her artist's heart is not for sale.

Raised in a squalid factory, Evan Tagget has battled his way to the top. Now a multi-millionaire, he runs a global empire of telecommunication devices, mechanical dragons, and clockwork gadgets. Evan can buy anything he wants. Except the love of the brazen artist who barges into his life.

Violet Dayton has made her living painting forgeries, scrimping and saving toward her true passion: a grand Paris art exhibition to display her work and the art of the friends who have always looked out for her. But a corrupt police inspector knows her secrets, and the only way to escape his clutches is to track down the master art thief plaguing museums across Europe.

With the aid of Evan's money and connections, Violet knows she can catch her thief, but she hadn't counted on her powerful attraction to the arrogant millionaire, or the complex, passionate layers beneath his cool exterior. With enemies everywhere, she'll have to trust Evan with her life. Her heart, though, she guards closely. And the only way he'll ever win her is to prove he knows the true value of love.

Priceless will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

About the Author:

Award-winning author Catherine Stein believes that everyone deserves love and that Happily Ever After has the power to help, to heal, and to comfort. She writes sassy, sexy romance set during the Victorian and Edwardian eras. Her books are full of action, adventure, magic, and fantastic technologies.

Catherine lives in Michigan with her husband and three rambunctious girls. She loves steampunk and Oxford commas, and can often be found dressed in Renaissance Festival clothing, drinking copious amounts of tea.

