Barry Litherland Releases New Psychological Thriller THE TROPHY ROOM

Author Barry Litherland has announced the release of his new psychological thriller, The Trophy Room, released by Bleaknorth Publishing in March 2021.

What terrible secrets lie inside those doors?

It was to be an ordinary holiday by the sea for the Miller family, a chance to bond after difficult times; but when they meet a local family, the Trevelyans, they become embroiled in a dangerous and disturbing conflict with the unstable owner of Leybury Hall, and must face the terrifying truth of The Trophy Room.

Written in a mixture of second and third person, this novel about the evil doings of the disturbed and psychotic inhabitant of Leybury Hall. The novel flirts with gothic horror but is, at heart, the story of a families brought together to face terrible truths. Children from both families play a central and disturbing role.

The Trophy Room is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Barry Litherland is a writer of character-driven crime / mystery thrillers, sometimes tinged with the paranormal. His books have received excellent reviews and are commended for the quality and depth of the characters, the reality of the settings, the strength of the narrative and the quality of writing. He lives in the far north of Scotland with his wife and two springer spaniels.