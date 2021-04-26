Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Author M. Tasia Releases New Romance TREY

The road to falling in love is fraught with emotional and perilous landmines, and Trey is fine facing danger - he's dodged a bullet before.

Apr. 26, 2021  

Author M. Tasia Releases New Romance TREY

Author M. Tasia has announced the release of her new m/m romance, Trey. Talk about preconceived notions. NYPD Detective Anders Nilsen is sure Trey Stoneham is the scum of the earth: a tell-all journalist with a sketchy PI background. But truth is stranger than fiction, and it turns out Trey is a hero twice over.

When a serial killer Trey helped put away escapes prison, Anders has to stick to Trey like glue, which happens to be a job he'd gladly take on for a lifetime.

The road to falling in love is fraught with emotional and perilous landmines, and Trey is fine facing danger - he's dodged a bullet before. Well, not really, but it didn't kill him. Falling for a real-life Viking might do him in, and what a way to go.

Unless Trey's able to face down the demon from his past and put him away for good, happily-ever-after will remain the stuff of novels.

Trey is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

M. Tasia is a M/M romance author who lives in Ontario, Canada. She's is a dedicated people watcher, lover of romance novels, 80s rock, and happily-ever-afters (once the MCs are put through their paces, of course), who grew up with a love of reading. She's a firm believer that everyone deserves to have love, excitement, and crazy hot romance in their lives. Love should be celebrated and shared.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Books Stories
A. F. Agui to Release New Book Of Poetry FIRE AND HARMONY Photo

A. F. Agui to Release New Book Of Poetry FIRE AND HARMONY

Keira Dominguez Releases New Historical Regency Romance - THE SWEET ROWAN Photo

Keira Dominguez Releases New Historical Regency Romance - THE SWEET ROWAN

Anya Mora Releases New Domestic Suspense/Thriller SECRETS MOTHERS KEEP Photo

Anya Mora Releases New Domestic Suspense/Thriller SECRETS MOTHERS KEEP

Checking In: STREET FIGHTER: THE OFFICIAL STREET FOOD COOKBOOK Out June 1 Photo

Checking In: STREET FIGHTER: THE OFFICIAL STREET FOOD COOKBOOK Out June 1


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel