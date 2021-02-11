Author M. Tasia Releases New Romance SAWYER

Boroughs Publishing Group has announced the release of their new m/m romance novel by author M. Tasia entitled Sawyer. This is book seven in the Gates Romance series.

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE

When Sawyer Hudson has a run-in with the mercurial executive chef at The Gates where Sawyer works as a dishwasher, he's certain he's going to lose his job. For anyone that would be horrible. For Sawyer it's a death sentence for the person he loves most in the world: his disabled brother.

Award-winning world-renowned executive chef, Alexander Larsen, has time for his kitchen, his culinary creations, and little else. As a member of a family known for its wealth and philanthropy, Alexander enjoys privilege few can imagine.

Living at the extremes of the life situation spectrum, Sawyer and Alexander find themselves thrown together in a series of events that bring the men closer in unexpected ways, and opposite attract becomes the understatement of the year.

Not everyone is happy about the burgeoning love affair, but these two men have found something neither ever expected, and to hell with anyone who tries to keep them apart.

Sawyer is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

M. Tasia is a M/M romance author who lives in Ontario, Canada. She's is a dedicated people watcher, lover of romance novels, 80's rock, and happily-ever-afters (once the MCs are put through their paces, of course), who grew up with a love of reading. She's a firm believer that everyone deserves to have love, excitement, and crazy hot romance in their lives. Love should be celebrated and shared.