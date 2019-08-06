Author Elle Wright Releases New Novel NOTHING ELSE BUT YOU

Author Elle Wright announces the release of her new contemporary new adult romance novel, Nothing Else But You. Released in July 2019 by Boroughs Publishing Group, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

TRUE HEARTS



What appealed most about The Letter Club was the anonymity and complete absence of social media BS. Giovanni Di Caro lives with enough scrutiny and family drama, he didn't need anymore, but he wanted someone he could talk to. Sure, his quad-mates in college are great, but there's a part of him he wanted to share without worrying about being judged. What he didn't expect was to fall for a woman whose letters became his anchor. Smart, funny, intuitive and sweet, somehow she understood him better than anyone else in his life. The problem? He doesn't know her name or where she lives. But he will, because over the past few months she had become his girl, and now he's ready to claim what's his.

Book Details:

Nothing Else But You

by Elle Wright

Publisher: Boroughs Publishing Group

Published: July 30, 2019

ISBN: 978-1951055080 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1951055073 (ebook)

ASIN: B07VJ9GJTR

Pages: 285

Genre: New Adult Romance, Contemporary Romance



Elle Wright has been writing stories since she was a child, which led her to a career in journalism. She enjoys reporting life as much as making up a world she can control. She lives on the east coast of the United States where most of her large, noisy family resides. When she isn't in front of her computer, she loves to travel, garden, hang out with her dogs, and take in the brisk sea air that she's told is supposed to help calm her. She's been testing that theory for a while now.

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Nothing-Else-But-Elle-Wright-ebook/dp/B07VJ9GJTR

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nothing-else-but-you-elle-wright/1132754975?ean=9781951055080

http://boroughspublishinggroup.com/books/nothing-else-you





