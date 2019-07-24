Author Carla Swafford Releases New Romantic Suspense Novel JAKE

Author Carla Swafford announces the release of her new romantic suspense novel, Jake: A Southern Crime Family Novel. Released in May 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Forget the Hatfields and McCoys, in a small Southern town, the Whitfields and Tallys are the real family feud. So for some unholy reason, Jake Whitfield's old man and Angel Tally's grandfather wrote codicils to their wills the night before they died in a suspicious fire. The codicils require Jake and Angel to marry or lose their inheritances.

Jake feels like a man with two faces. One he presents to his brothers and the public: the criminal willing to step on anyone for a buck while mercilessly protecting the business. The other: the lonely man wanting a better life for himself and his family and working with an FBI agent to make it happen.

To Jake, marrying Angel makes sense. With her family's help, he can fight the new criminal organization that's moving into his town. Immersed in the criminal world, there is no hope for Angel, but her brother is still young. She will do anything to protect him from that way of life and whoever killed their grandfather, even marry a despised Whitfield. And Angel never forgot about the sexy incident with Jake in high school ten years earlier.And if she has to go along with a Whitfield-Tally marriage, she wants a replay.

Book Details:

Jake: A Southern Crime Family Novel

By Carla Swafford

Published: May 2019

ISBN: 9781386021292

ASIN: B07RDFR7H7

Pages: 293

Genre: Romantic Suspense



Carla Swafford loves romance novels, action/adventure movies, and men, and her books reflect that. And that's not all, she's crazy about hockey, and thankfully, no one has made her turn in her Southern Belle card. She's married to her high school sweetheart and lives in Alabama.

carlaswafford.com

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Jake-Southern-Crime-Family-Novel-ebook/dp/B07RDFR7H7

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/jake-carla-swafford/1131492074?ean=2940156620005

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/jake-38

https://books.apple.com/us/book/jake/id1462566146





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You