Ann Lambert to Release Book Two in the Russell and Leduc Mystery Series, THE DOGS OF WINTER

The book is set to be released on October 20th.

The Dogs of Winter, the second book in Ann Lambert's Russell and Leduc mystery series, sees Detective Inspector Roméo Leduc and Professor Marie Russell together again. The book begins as a howling snowstorm envelops the city of Montreal, and the body of a young woman is discovered in its wake. The only clue to her identity is a photograph in her pocket with the scribbled phone number of Detective Leduc. Meanwhile, Marie Russell is trying to help one of her students who have been the victim of a terrible assault. In both cases, Roméo and Marie find that achieving justice may be impossible in a society blind to inequality, while a killer is still stalking the most vulnerable on Montreal's frigid streets.

The Birds That Stay has just been released as an audiobook; The Dogs of Winter will be available as an audiobook on October 20 to coincide with the release of the book.

Virtual book launch for Ann Lambert's Russell and Leduc mystery series, book 2,

The Dogs of Winter (Second Story Press) to be announced shortly

978-1-77260-140-4 | 328 pages | $19.95

