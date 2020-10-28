Alexa Aston Releases New Contemporary Romance HOLLYWOOD ENIGMA

Hollywood Enigma will be available for purchase in print and ebook format upon its release.

From internationally bestselling romance author Alexa Aston - the final book in the exciting Hollywood Name Game - a stunning new contemporary romance series. Read for FREE with Kindle Unlimited!

She's a legal shark-sleek and deadly-but doesn't trust anyone beyond her small circle of family and friends.

He's internationally famous-and yet a mystery to the world as he cloaks himself in privacy.

Can they shed their fears and open their hearts to one another?

Actor Wynn Gallagher is at the peak of his fame, playing superhero Carbon Man in the Alpha Tharra Universe film franchise. While the role has made him wealthy, he's ready to move on to newer challenges-but his ironclad contract will keep him tied to the role for years to come. Seeking legal advice, he approaches Scarlett Corrigan, one of the top entertainment attorneys in Los Angeles.

Scarlett is the younger sister of Hollywood's highest paid actor, Rhett Corrigan, but she's made a name for herself in entertainment law. She thrives on challenges and readily accepts Wynn as a client, but she puts the brakes on the strong attraction between them, not wanting to mix business with pleasure.

Eventually, Wynn and Scarlett become involved but tragedy strikes not once, but twice, threatening to end their relationship before it has a chance to grow and flourish.

Can Wynn and Scarlett overcome overwhelming odds and find lasting love?

Hollywood Enigma is the fifth and final book in the Hollywood Name Game series. Each book in the series is a standalone story that can be enjoyed out of order.

Series order:

Book 1 - Hollywood Heartbreaker

Book 2 - Hollywood Flirt

Book 3 - Hollywood Player

Book 4 - Hollywood Double

Book 5 - Hollywood Enigma

About the Author:

Award-winning and internationally bestselling author Alexa Aston lives with her husband in a Dallas suburb, where she eats her fair share of dark chocolate and plots out stories while she walks every morning. She's a binge fiend (The Crown and Ozark are favorites) who enjoys travel, sports, and time with her family.

Her historical romances bring to life loveable rogues and dashing knights, while her contemporary romances are light and flirty and sometimes contain a bit of suspense.

