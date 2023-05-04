VIDEO: First Look at Frey Electric's KINKY BOOTS at Shea's 710 Theatre

Now through May 21st, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: SIX at Shea's Buffalo Theatre Photo 2 Review: SIX at Shea's Buffalo Theatre
Interview: MARY JAYNE GOELLER is on a Hot Tin Roof at HARP Productions Photo 3 Interview: MARY JAYNE GOELLER is on a Hot Tin Roof at HARP Productions
RPO Names New Assistant Conductor Jherrard Hardeman Photo 4 RPO Names New Assistant Conductor Jherrard Hardeman

Get a first look at Kinky Boots at Shea's 710 Theater! This Tony Award-winning musical is an exhilarating story about a struggling shoe factory in Northampton, which will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Produced by MusicalFare Theatre, Kinky Boots is about finding your passion, overcoming challenges, and transcending stereotypes.

"We are thrilled to bring theatre back to the Shea's 710 stage for the 2022-23 Frey Electric season," shared Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center. "One of the common threads among each of these shows is compassion - something that has often been missing in conversations and social media. These stories are about people coming together and growing through a shared experience; we're looking forward to our audience gathering in person in the theatre, to explore, be enlightened, and let their curiosity and imagination take them on a spectacular journey."

For more information on the 2022-23 Frey Electric Season at Shea's 710 Theatre, visit www.sheas.org or follow Shea's 710 Theatre on Facebook.




RELATED STORIES - Buffalo

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Star Wars: A New Hope, Film Live With Orchestra Photo
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Star Wars: A New Hope, Film Live With Orchestra

On May 4 at 10am, The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) opens ticket sales to the general public for Star Wars: A New Hope, Film Live With Orchestra.

Interview: MARY JAYNE GOELLER is on a Hot Tin Roof at HARP Productions Photo
Interview: MARY JAYNE GOELLER is on a Hot Tin Roof at HARP Productions

MARY JAYNE GOELLER is on Hot Tin Roof at HARP Productions

RPO Names New Assistant Conductor Jherrard Hardeman Photo
RPO Names New Assistant Conductor Jherrard Hardeman

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) has announced that Jherrard Hardeman has been named its new Assistant Conductor (The Louise and Henry Epstein Family Education and Community Engagement Chair). Hardeman will also serve as Music Director of the Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (RPYO).

Review: SIX at Sheas Buffalo Theatre Photo
Review: SIX at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

The Tudor Era meets the Girl Band as the six wives of Henry VIII take the stage in the flashy new musical SIX now playing at Shea's Buffalo. The girl singing groups of the last 70 years surely have paved the way for our regal queens, with the Spice Girls and K-Pop Girl Bands being more recent additions to the pop culture musical scene.


More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met OperaVIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
VIDEO: First Look at Frey Electric's KINKY BOOTS at Shea's 710 TheatreVIDEO: First Look at Frey Electric's KINKY BOOTS at Shea's 710 Theatre
Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount TheatreVideo: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
VIDEO: Judy McLane Rehearses 'Some People' For Goodspeed's GYPSYVIDEO: Judy McLane Rehearses 'Some People' For Goodspeed's GYPSY

Videos

VIDEO: First Look at Frey Electric's KINKY BOOTS at Shea's 710 Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look at Frey Electric's KINKY BOOTS at Shea's 710 Theatre
FURSONA NON GRATA By Jeff Goode at First Look Buffalo Theatre Company Video
FURSONA NON GRATA By Jeff Goode at First Look Buffalo Theatre Company
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
View all Videos

Buffalo SHOWS

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU