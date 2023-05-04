VIDEO: First Look at Frey Electric's KINKY BOOTS at Shea's 710 Theatre

Get a first look at Kinky Boots at Shea's 710 Theater! This Tony Award-winning musical is an exhilarating story about a struggling shoe factory in Northampton, which will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Produced by MusicalFare Theatre, Kinky Boots is about finding your passion, overcoming challenges, and transcending stereotypes.

"We are thrilled to bring theatre back to the Shea's 710 stage for the 2022-23 Frey Electric season," shared Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center. "One of the common threads among each of these shows is compassion - something that has often been missing in conversations and social media. These stories are about people coming together and growing through a shared experience; we're looking forward to our audience gathering in person in the theatre, to explore, be enlightened, and let their curiosity and imagination take them on a spectacular journey."

