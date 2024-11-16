Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Musicalfare

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Something hilarious is playing out on stage at Musicalfare Theatre in their raucously funny production of SOMETHING ROTTEN. It’s a daring title that befits the silly musical that’s only purpose is to amuse.

The Bottom brothers, Nigel and Nick, are perpetually foiled to present a play that can rival the genius upstart author William Shakespeare. Down on their luck, Nick consults a soothsayer to predict what the next big thing in the theatre world will be, to jump ahead of Shakespeare. He learns that something called a “musical” will take the world by storm. In addition, Nick asks the soothsayer what the subject of Shakespeare’s next hit will be so he can write it before the Bard does. The soothsayer is less clear but thinks the title will be “Omelette ” and have something to do with Danish.

The result is a mix of Monty Python meets Mel Brooks. There is an effeminate Puritan father, a fast-talking Jewish money lender, and young horny lovers. The script by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell is played for high laughs, schtick comedy, double entendres, and sight gags. In presenting their new “musical” there are references made to almost every major Broadway hit from CATS, WEST SIDE STORY, ANNIE, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and about 50 others. The score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick bubbles along with many of the same sounding songs, but includes some great production numbers, including “It’s A Musical,” and “Make An Omelette.”

The cast includes a very strong showing of some of Buffalo’s brightest actors. John Kaczorowski is Nick, the practical Bottom brother, married and expecting a child, but poor and desperate for a hit. Kaczorowski has a charming singing voice and dances with ease, anchoring the comedy. His nerdy, awkward brother Nigel is played by the wonderfully funny Ricky Needham. Nigel is a writer whose work is so good that even Shakespeare himself attempts to steal it as his own. Needham is tall and lanky, epitomizing the uncomfortable nerdy playwright, and sings like an angel. His blossoming romance with a Puritan girl, Portia, is hilariously played out by Needham.

Louis Colaiacovo turns in a brilliant performance as the soothsayer Nostradamus, who does a so-so job at predicting the future with accuracy. His gravelly voice and blurted-out visions of the future were always perfectly timed. Jordan Levin hits every comical stereotypical note of an old Jewish man in his portrayal of Shylock. The penny-pinching Yiddish man prone to dance about like a Tevye made his Shylock a joy.

But what would any production of SOMETHING ROTTEN be without Shakespeare? Here he is an ego-maniacal, gender-fluid sexpot and Anthony Alcocer is tearing up the stage in this uber-silly role. With a rock star entrance, clad in leather, Alcocer hits all the right notes, being swarmy and sexy. His Shakespeare is a party animal, unafraid to toss off his shirt and flirt with anyone of any gender. Alcocer also finds great comedy as she masquerades to steal material from the Bottom bothers.

Nick’s wife Bea is played by the strong-voiced Brittany Bassett-Baran. She is a headstrong Elizabethan woman who fights for her family and all women. Rachael Buchanan is the Puritan Portia, who lets her straight-laced hair down from her bonnet as she falls in love with Nigel. Bucanan and Needham played very well off of each other.

Marc Sacco is super funny as Jeremiah, the prissy head of the Puritans whose every other word suggests undersexed homosexual tendencies. The fine ensemble all proved to move and sing very well, happily dancing the busy choreography of Kristy E. Cavanagh with conviction.

Stage Director Chris Kelly understands this farcical style, ensuring a quick pacing with a broad comic sweep. The simple setting worked well, but costumes by Kari Drozd were delightful, from traditional to glitzy to outrageous…including three dancing eggs!

Music Direction is by Philip Farugia, who led the fine offstage band.

This fast-paced musical about musicals proved to be a great evening of silly and groan-inducing humor.

SOMETHING ROTTEN plays at Musicalfare Theatre on the Daemen University campus through December 8, 2024.

