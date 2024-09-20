Review: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Irish Classical Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Not only are the Halloween decorations out at Target and Walgreens, but theatre season for Irish Classical Theatre is beginning with a macabre story in a comedian's clothes as they present the very silly DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERROR.

Countless books, plays, musicals and movies have used Bram Stoker's classic Gothic novel DRACULA as the basis for spinoffs. In the same vein as YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN using Mary Shelly's classic tale as an absurd comedy, we now get author Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen's comedic take on our well known blood sucking vampire. They throw in puns, inside jokes based on other infamous Gothic characters and authors, modern day references all with sexual undertones.



With a cast of five, the story of our demon of darkness is presented in a single compact act of 90 minutes. All of the main characters are represented, played by the small hardworking cast. Cross dressing allows for the blurring of gender roles, and the result is a well oiled (rehearsed) production that is a fun romp that is sure to leave your grinning, if not always guffawing.

The ICTC's Artistic Director Keelie Sheridan takes to the local stage for the first time as Lucy ( and others), Dracula's main squeeze. Sheridan proves her acting chops here, with a great sense of comic timing and winsome lustiness. Whether innocent ingenue or amorous heroine, Sheridan has the role down pat.

Brendan Didio is marvelous as Harker (and others), oozing nerdiness. His awkwardness as Lucy' s fiance is delightful, but all the more funny as he undergoes a virtual transformation late in play. Didio brings a fine sense of physicality to all of the roles he inhabits.

Local Buffalo stalwart Charmagne Chi continues to always be an absolute hoot as Dr Westfeldt, but shines as the absurdly mad Renfield ( who dons a wild white wig and a unstrapped straight jacket!) Chi masters the accents required, including as a salty old sea captain.

Making his ICTC's debut, Daniel Lendzian is great as Van Helsing, but over the top hysterical as Mina. When he prances around as Lucy's ugly sister in a large billowy dress and flouncy curly wig, he lights up the stage.

Now, onto the title character. This Dracula is an egomaniacal muscle man who revels in his own beauty and own's every inch of his tight leather pants, flowing black cape and flimsy black lace shirts. Think of Gaston from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Jorge Luna inhabits the role that fits him physically like a glove. Complete with an Spanish accent ( but he's from Transylvania, but I digress). Luna struts and seduces while showing his fangs at every opportunity. Soon after his entrance, he rips off his shirt and gives the audience a demonstration of some of his gym work outs. Yes, he is that full of himself and Luna knows how to balance his good looks with a swagger and delivery that is spot on.

The ensemble acting beautifully highlighted when they attempt to hunt down Dracula, as they repeatedly search multiple sites in a manner of minutes. The quartet elicit great laughs as they traverse all angles of the theatre in the round stage. Even Dracula's ultimate demise is handled with great comedy. ( not easy when you repeatedly stab someone with a wooden stake!)

Stage Director Chris Kelly revels in this tongue and cheek comedy and ensures that the gags are non stop. Often a single actor must play two roles in conversation with themselves, or alongside puppets, or maneuver split second costume changes. This is reminiscent of the two handed comedy THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP, another classic horror story that uses a similar approach. Kelly expertly guides the actors with his signature style of physical comedy choreography.

Costume, Hair and Makeup Designs by Cassie Cameron are superb, among some of the finest ICTC audiences have seen. Scenic designer David Butler has created a flexible set of black and white, with a cartoon quality that works perfectly. Meanwhile the excellent lighting by Matt DiVita sets the tone perfectly as the numerous dramatic and comic light cues were handled deftly.

For those ready to escape reality and inhabit a 90 minute world of pure silliness, DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS proves to be just that ticket.

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS plays at Buffalo's Irish Classical theatre through Sept 29, 2024. Contact irishclassical.com for more information.

