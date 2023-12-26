Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Buffalo Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tony Chase - MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE - BUA 55%

Steve Copps - HEY, IT’S CHRISTMAS - Musicalfare 45%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mia LaMarco, Jacob Ducoli, Quinn McGillion - RENT - Bellissima Productions 30%

Joey Bucheker - CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 26%

Oliver Ball - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 22%

Suzanne Hibbard - THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 15%

Jacob Ducoli - HEAD OVER HEELS - Bellissima Productions 7%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Timmy Goodman - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - O’Connell & Company 35%

Brenna Prather - THE GENTLEMAN CALLER - Buffalo United Artists 26%

Timmy Goodman - WICKET - O’Connell & Company 22%

Rebecca Mutchock - PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 11%

Rebecca Mutchock - THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicolette Navarro - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 39%

Meagan Millar - RANKED - Open Door Productions 25%

Lleigha Eichhorn - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 14%

Joey Bucheker - CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 14%

Joey Bucheker - THE RINK - O’Connell & Company 8%



Best Direction Of A Play

Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater 27%

James Cichocki - THE GENTLEMAN CALLER - Buffalo United Artists 19%

Derrik Reynolds - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Rocking Horse Productions 16%

Jane Navarro - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Rocking Horse Productions 15%

Matthew LaChiusa - THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 13%

Monish Bhattacharyya - THE PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 6%

David Hall - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD - Rocking Horse Productions 4%



Best Ensemble

RANKED - Open Door Productions 23%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 22%

CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 12%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater 10%

RENT - Bellissima Productions 10%

THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 7%

THE RINK - O’Connell & Company 6%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Bellissima Productions 5%

THE HANDMAIDS TALE - Prodigal Son Productions 2%

RUST AND REDEMPTION - American Repertory Theater of WNY 2%

PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt DiVita - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 44%

Jay Marks - SUNSET BOULEVARD - O’Connell & Company 18%

Kimberly Pukay - CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 16%

Matthew LaChiusa - THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 12%

Matt DiVita - HEAD OVER HEELS - Bellissima Productions 10%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Lucas Colon - SUNSET BOULEVARD - O’Connell & Company 43%

Phoebe Herreid - HEAD OVER HEELS - Bellissima Productions 42%

Phil Farugia - HEY, IT’S CHRISTMAS - MusicalFare 15%



Best Musical

RANKED - Open Door Productions 22%

KRAGTAR - Alleyway Theater 21%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 17%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 15%

CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 10%

RENT - Bellissima Productions 7%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Bellissima Productions 6%

THE RINK - O’Connell & Company 4%



Best New Play Or Musical

KRAGTAR - Alleyway Theater 45%

RANKED - Open Door Productions 28%

RETURN TO SEYMOUR STREET - O’Connell & Company 11%

THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 8%

RUST AND REDEMPTION - American Repertory Theater of WNY 7%

PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Quinn McGillion - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 21%

Ryan Butler - RANKED - Open Door Productions 18%

Timiyah Love - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 9%

Amy Jakiel - KRAGTAR - Alleyway Theater 9%

Daniel Lendzian - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - O’Connell & Company 7%

Ian Michalski - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 7%

Lauren Teller - RANKED - Open Door Productions 6%

Chris Andreana - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 6%

Karen Harty - HEAD OVER HEELS - Bellissima Productions 6%

Aimee Walker - CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 6%

Kevin Deese - SUNSET BOULEVARD - O’Connell & Company 3%

Merrick Allen - RANKED - Open Door Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Matt Rittler - THE GENTLEMAN CALLER - Buffalo United Artists 28%

Lori Panaro - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Rocking Horse Productions 23%

Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater 18%

Jesse Mallen - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Rocking Horse Productions 9%

Trevor Dugan - THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 9%

Charles McGregor - PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 7%

Alyssa Walsh-Morris - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Rocking Horse Productions 4%

Max Goldhirsch - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Rocking Horse Productions 3%



Best Play

THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater 33%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Rocking Horse Productions 27%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Rocking Horse Productions 23%

THE GENTLEMAN CALLER - Buffalo United Artists 16%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eugene Olear - RANKED - Open Door Productions 48%

Matthew LaChiusa/Bill Baldwin - PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 29%

Matthew LaChiusa - THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 24%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emma Gillies - RANKED - Open Door Productions 23%

Daniel Urtz - CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 16%

Emily Sellitto - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 13%

Joey Bucheker - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - O’Connell & Company 12%

Isabella Ruof - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 12%

Ryan Norton - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 11%

Kara Mincik - RANKED - Open Door Productions 9%

Alfonzo Tyson - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Matt Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 36%

Sarah Emmerling - RUST AND REDEMPTION - American Repertory Theater of WNY 15%

Kelsey Giampoala - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Rocking Horse Productions 14%

Jonathan Beckner - THE GENTLEMAN CALLER - Buffalo United Artists 10%

Joey Bialecki - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Rocking Horse Productions 7%

Julien Louis - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Rocking Horse Productions 7%

Suzanne Hibbard - PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 6%

Jack Agugliaro - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Rocking Horse Productions 5%

