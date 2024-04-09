Diane Phelan, Eric Anthony Lopez, and Jonathan Young Will Lead Starring Buffalo's TITANIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been announced and tickets are on sale for Starring Buffalo's TITANIC, May 31 - June 1 at Shea's 710 Theatre in downtown Buffalo. Broadway's Diane Phelan (Into the Woods), Eric Anthony Lopez (Phantom of the Opera) and Jonathan Young (Pretty Woman - Tour) and Buffalo-based recording artist Jay Dref (Sarah Brightman's 'A Christmas Symphony') lead the cast. Joining them are Louis Colaiacovo, Keith Ersing, David P. Eve, Alex Anthony Garcia, Karen Harty, Jake Hayes, Jetaun Louie, Charles McGregor, Kayla McSorley, Mary Kate O'Connell, John Patrick Patti, Rachel Ross and Christopher Wagner. The Starring Buffalo Chorus rounds out the sound to make TITANIC the largest Starring Buffalo production to date.

TITANIC's epic score, dramatic story, and comic touches dramatize a historical event that has fascinated the world for over 100 years. Presented in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format, artistic director Drew Fornarola directs, with music direction by Alison d'Amato, choreography by Jeanne Fornarola, projection design by Hannah S. Wolland, and assistant direction by Sabrina Kahwaty. The production team includes stage managers Ally Hasselback and Michael Morog, executive director Michael Russo, and associate artistic director Emily Glick.

For additional information and tickets please visit StarringBuffalo.org or Sheas.org.