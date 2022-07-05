Capital Repertory Theatre Presents JERSEY BOYS, the Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

JERSEY BOYS, the journey of the Four Seasons' rise and fall through the eyes of a group of friends, who became the icons of their generation, will open at Capital Repertory Theatre for previews Friday, July 15. The production will run through Sunday, August 21. The show is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and directed by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, Producing Artistic Director at theREP.

Starting in New Jersey, JERSEY BOYS tells the story of the famous Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi. It's an inspirational story of how four blue-collar boys from New Jersey became one of the biggest American pop music sensations of all time. They invented new sounds, with the help of Valli's original-sounding voice, and sold an estimated 175 million records worldwide all before they were thirty.

Told through first-hand accounts of each of the band members, we learn of the trials and tribulations that went along with all their success. See how the group was almost ripped apart through not only personal but also professional problems yet managed to become one of the greatest-known acts of all time. The show features popular hits like "Sherry," "Earth Angel," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "December '63 (Oh, What a Night)" and more!

Starring as our Four Seasons are Justin Scott Brown as Tommy DeVito, returning to theREP having appeared in Smokey Joe's Café in 2014, a veteran on and off-Broadway. Brian Michael Henry as Nick Massi is making his debut at theREP, most recently seen as Monsieur Martine in Stephen Schwartz's The Baker's Wife. Jeffrey Kringer as Bob Gaudio making his first appearance at theREP with previous appearances Off-Broadway in About Love and the National Tour of Cruel Intentions, to name a few. Evan Jay Newman as Frankie Valli is joining theREP family with this production having previously performed on Broadway in Les Miserables, Paul Simon's The Capeman and more. Rounding out the Four Seasons is Nick Anastasia playing Frankie Valli 2 and Joey Pesci making his debut at theREP straight from a run of Laughing Matters, Vol. 6 at Florida Studio Theatre.

theREP is excited to welcome a number of local actors to this production, including Madalyn "Maddy" Montgomery, who was last seen on theREP's stage in A Christmas Story, The Musical!; Shannon Rafferty, who is excited to be returning after performances in Man of La Mancha, The Crucibles, and more; Nicole Zelka, who just finished the National Tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is thrilled to be back after previously being seen in MAMMA MIA! and The Full Monty; and Morgan Smith, an Albany native, is making her debut on theREP's mainstage after participating in the first iteration of the theatre's Summer Stage Young Acting Company program (in 2015). The cast also includes three veterans of theREP, including Shayne David Cameris who will be playing powerhouse songwriter Bob Crewe after previously performing in Camelot and Blue-Sky Boys on theREP's mainstage, as well as several of the theatre's On-The-Go! in-School touring shows. Josh DeMarco will also be returning after last performing in The Full Monty, Shakespeare in Love (as Juliet) and MAMMA MIA!. Finally, rounding out our local cast members is Jake Goodman who has performed in Your Best One, Camelot and A Christmas Story, The Musical!

In addition to Mancinelli-Cahill as director, the creative team includes choreographer and Associate Artist at theREP, Freddy Ramirez (whose choreography credits at theREP are far too numerous to list, and most recently include The Irish And How They Got That Way), music director and arranger Todd Olson (who was the Musical Director of theREP's hit musical, A Night with Janis Joplin), scenic designer David McQuillen Robertson (who previously designed the set for Live From WVL Radio Theatre: It's A Wonderful Life), costume designer Howard Tsvi Kaplan (The True, Blithe Spirit, Full Monty, and Christmas at Pemberley), lighting designer Travis McHale (who has also designed many shows at theREP, including Ethel Waters: His Eye Is on the Sparrow) and first-time sound designer for theREP, Curtis Craig.

Previews for JERSEY BOYS take place July 15-17. Opening night is Tuesday, July 19. Regular performances continue through Sunday, August 21. Performance times: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday - with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; and 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany. Tickets range from $27-$69.50. For tickets and information, call the Box Office 10 am-6 pm Monday-Friday at 518.346.6204 or visit capitalrep.org.

Special Events:

Opening Night - Tuesday, July 19, 6 P.M.

Includes complimentary, post-show champagne toast.

Chef's Table - Tuesday, July 26, 6:30 P.M.

Hors d'oeuvres will be provided by local restaurants.

ASL Performance - Saturday, July 30, 3:00 P.M.

This performance features sign language interpreters. To request access to the designated seating section, please call the box office at 518.346.6204

Thirsty Thursday - Thursday, August 4, 6:30 P.M.

Light fare and tasting samples from local breweries, cideries, and distilleries.

Behind the Scenes - Sunday, August 7, 12:30 P.M.

A pre-show presentation with Producing Artistic Director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill and a guest TBA. This special conversation is free and open to the public.