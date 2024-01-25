Buffalo Theatre Company Presents FAUCI AND KRAMER A New Play by Drew Fornarola

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company (FLB), which exclusively showcases both world and regional premiers, continues their 2023-24 season at the all-new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville.

"America's Doctor" Anthony Fauci and playwright/ activist Larry Kramer had an unlikely and complicated friendship. In the 90s, both were fighting the AIDS crisis from opposite ends of the political spectrum.

After Kramer's death during COVID, in May of 2020, his spirit visits Fauci one last time. In the privacy of Fauci's home office the duo discuss art, power, progress, and where we go from here. Fauci and Kramer is a heartfelt new play that takes a serious, and sometimes comical, look at this famously complex relationship.

The show runs approximately 80 Minutes, with no intermission.

Starring: Steve Jakiel as Fauci and Louis Colaiacovo as Kramer

Directed by: Kate Powers

Produced by: Bob Rusch and Emily Glick

Tickets are $30 general admission and $20 for students and seniors.

Get tickets at Click Here or at the door.

For more information call 716-771-6358 or email FirstLookBuffalo@gmail.com.