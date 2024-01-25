Buffalo Theatre Company Presents FAUCI AND KRAMER A New Play by Drew Fornarola

"America's Doctor" Anthony Fauci and playwright/ activist Larry Kramer had an unlikely and complicated friendship.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend Photo 4 Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend

Buffalo Theatre Company Presents FAUCI AND KRAMER A New Play by Drew Fornarola

Buffalo Theatre Company Presents FAUCI AND KRAMER A New Play by Drew Fornarola

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company (FLB), which exclusively showcases both world and regional premiers, continues their 2023-24 season at the all-new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville.

 

"America's Doctor" Anthony Fauci and playwright/ activist Larry Kramer had an unlikely and complicated friendship. In the 90s, both were fighting the AIDS crisis from opposite ends of the political spectrum.

After Kramer's death during COVID, in May of 2020, his spirit visits Fauci one last time. In the privacy of Fauci's home office the duo discuss art, power, progress, and where we go from here. Fauci and Kramer is a heartfelt new play that takes a serious, and sometimes comical, look at this famously complex relationship.

 

The show runs approximately 80 Minutes, with no intermission.

Starring: Steve Jakiel as Fauci and Louis Colaiacovo as Kramer

Directed by: Kate Powers

Produced by: Bob Rusch and Emily Glick

Tickets are $30 general admission and $20 for students and seniors.

Get tickets at Click Here or at the door.

 For more information call 716-771-6358 or email FirstLookBuffalo@gmail.com.




RELATED STORIES - Buffalo

1
Rochesters DEEP Arts Approved For $15K 2024 NEA Grant For MOSES MAN FINDING HOME Photo
Rochester's DEEP Arts Approved For $15K 2024 NEA Grant For MOSES MAN FINDING HOME

ROCHESTER’S DEEP ARTS receives $15K grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, following a $10K grant in 2023.

2
Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend Photo
Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend

TOY presents the WORLD-PREMIERE of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES by Donna Hoke, sponsored by M&T Bank, which runs from January 27-February 4, 2024.

3
Guest Responders Announced For First Look Buffalos New Play Reading Festival Vol. 2 Photo
Guest Responders Announced For First Look Buffalo's New Play Reading Festival Vol. 2

Join First Look Buffalo Theatre Company for the New Play Reading Festival Vol. 2, featuring local and national playwrights. No reservations necessary. Donations accepted at the door.

4
Road Less Traveled Productions Opens 2024 With THE LIGHT FANTASTIC Photo
Road Less Traveled Productions Opens 2024 With THE LIGHT FANTASTIC

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) begins 2024 with a second-production-ever of Ike Holter’s The Light Fantastic. The Light Fantastic opens Thursday, February 22 and runs through Sunday March 24, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. 

More Hot Stories For You

Rochester's DEEP Arts Approved For $15K 2024 NEA Grant For MOSES MAN FINDING HOMERochester's DEEP Arts Approved For $15K 2024 NEA Grant For MOSES MAN FINDING HOME
Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This WeekendToy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend
Guest Responders Announced For First Look Buffalo's New Play Reading Festival Vol. 2Guest Responders Announced For First Look Buffalo's New Play Reading Festival Vol. 2
Road Less Traveled Productions Opens 2024 With THE LIGHT FANTASTICRoad Less Traveled Productions Opens 2024 With THE LIGHT FANTASTIC

Videos

You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Video
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII Video
Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII
View all Videos

Buffalo SHOWS
The Book of Mormon in Buffalo The Book of Mormon
Auditorium Theatre (5/03-5/05)
The Cher Show in Buffalo The Cher Show
Clemens Center for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/08)
Funny Girl in Buffalo Funny Girl
Shea's Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
Les Miserables in Buffalo Les Miserables
Shea's Performing Arts Center (3/12-3/17)
Faith Healer in Buffalo Faith Healer
Irish Classical Theatre Company (1/05-1/28)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Buffalo Mrs. Doubtfire
Auditorium Theatre (2/20-2/25)
Annie in Buffalo Annie
Warner Theatre (2/14-2/15)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Buffalo Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Auditorium Theatre (6/04-6/09)
Reefer Madness in Buffalo Reefer Madness
Shea’s Smith Theater (1/26-2/11)
Ain't Too Proud in Buffalo Ain't Too Proud
Auditorium Theatre (1/30-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You