Shea's & Explore & More Open New Exhibit A VOYAGE TO THE STAGE

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The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum and Shea's Performing Arts Center will unveil a new exhibit at Explore & More to celebrate Shea's Buffalo Theatre's centennial anniversary. “A Voyage To The Stage” located on the museum's second floor, reimagines the beloved packet boat play space as the set of a new Broadway production, combining the lore of the Erie Canal with Buffalo's rich theatre history.

The new exhibit invites children and families to discover the behind-the-scenes magic of bringing a show to life. Visitors can explore the ropes, sheaves, and other components that power theatrical rigging and fly systems. They can touch and learn about the history of fabrics utilized in costume design. Interactive elements introduce common theatre sounds and language, including the meaning of “stage right/stage left” and the chimes used to signal the start of a show. Children can also step into 1800s-era costumes and take the stage for a performance of their own.

“We could not pass up this wonderful opportunity to showcase one of Buffalo's cultural landmarks here at the museum,” said Explore & More President & CEO Michelle Urbanczyk. “Developing stage presence at an early age can be so important to a child's confidence. Working with Shea's to create an immersive experience that will spark the imagination in children's minds has been an absolute joy.”

The exhibit was developed by both organizations and constructed by Shea's, under the leadership of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 10 and Local 783, with support from Five Star Bank, in collaboration with Explore & More's exhibits and operations team.

“This collaboration is a great way to honor Shea's 100-year legacy while inspiring the next generation of theatre performers, creators, and audiences,” said Brian Higgins, President & CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center. “We are thrilled to partner with Explore & More to pull back the curtain on the craftsmanship that happens behind the scenes, invite young people to see themselves as part of the story and imagine the possibilities that come to life on a stage.”

The organizations celebrated the collaboration on April 1, the birthday of Shea's founder Michael Shea. “A Voyage To The Stage” is now open for play. Explore & More will have special hours and programming during Spring Break. Please visit exploreandmore.org for hours and more information.