RENT IN CONCERT Comes to Shea's Buffalo Theatre with Broadway Cast

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Starring Buffalo will present RENT In Concert on May 9 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in downtown Buffalo. The staged concert will feature a principal cast of Broadway performers alongside a community chorus drawn from Western New York.

The cast will include Kennedy Kanagawa as Mark, Ben Jackson Walker as Roger, and Alyssa Wray as Mimi. Additional performers will include George L. Brown, Jake Hayes, Alexandra McArthur, Kayla McSorley, Blaise Mercedes, Jennifer Mysliwy, Joe Russi, and Josh Wilde.

Nearly 300 performers auditioned for the production, with 130 selected to join the Starring Buffalo Community Chorus. The performance will also include professional and student dancers.

The production will be directed by Drew Fornarola, with music direction by Karen Saxon and choreography by Chanon Judson. The musical will be presented in the organization’s staged concert format.

Artistic Director Drew Fornarola said, “We are overwhelmed by the community interest in performing RENT at Shea's. The talent in our community is incredible, and we are excited to be able to feature so many incredible singers from so many different walks of life alongside Broadway's best in Buffalo's greatest theater.”

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $35 and are available at Shea’s Box Office, located at 650 Main Street in Buffalo, or online at StarringBuffalo.org.

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