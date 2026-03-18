Buffalo Theatre Ensemble​​​​​​​ to Present BIRTHDAY CANDLES at McAninch Arts Center

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Buffalo Theatre Ensemble will present BIRTHDAY CANDLES by Noah Haidle from May 7 through June 7 at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, concluding its 2025–2026 season.

Directed by Steve Scott, the production will follow Ernestine Ashworth from age 17 to 101, tracing decades of her life through family, relationships, and personal milestones. A preview performance is scheduled for May 7, with opening night set for May 8.

The play was originally commissioned by Detroit Public Theatre and later opened on Broadway in 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre, produced by Roundabout Theatre Company and starring Debra Messing. Since then, the work has been produced internationally, including in Tel Aviv and Riga.

The cast will include Connie Canaday Howard as Ernestine Ashworth, with Lisa Dawn, Robert Jordan Bailey, Rebecca Cox, and Harry Hultgren. Additional casting will be announced. The creative team features scenic designer Sarah Lewis, Costume Designer Rachel Lambert, lighting designer Garrett Bell, composer and sound designer Christopher Kriz, and properties designer Ab Rieve. Amy Creuziger serves as stage manager.

Scott returns to Buffalo Theatre Ensemble for his 11th production with the company. He previously served as producer at Goodman Theatre and has directed extensively in Chicago.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. at the McAninch Arts Center, located at 425 Fawell Boulevard. Additional events include a pre-show discussion with the director and designers on May 7, a post-show discussion on May 15, and an ASL-interpreted performance on May 28.

Ticketing and More Information

Tickets are $48. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000.