WATER FOR ELEPHANTS and More Set for Shea's Performing Arts Center April Lineup

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Shea’s Performing Arts Center has revealed its April schedule of productions and special events, including national tours, concerts and more.

The lineup includes the national tour of the musical Water for Elephants, a performance by John Legend, and a unique candle making experience.

You can also catch MusicalFare’s production of the iconic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, and more. See the full lineup of April programs at Shea's venues:

John Mulaney: Mister Whatever

April 2–3 at 7:30 PM

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street

Jesus Christ Superstar

April 2–19 (Multiple Performances)

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street

Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice’s classic rock-musical about the final week of the life of Jesus Christ, complete with an iconic score that features smash hits like “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.”

Water for Elephants

April 14–19 (Multiple Performances)

Part of the Five Star Bank 2025–26 Broadway Season

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

John Legend: An Evening of Songs & Stories

April 22 at 8:00 PM

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street

Legend’s live shows will feature intimate renditions of his greatest hits (“All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” “Tonight”) and fan favorites from throughout his 13-time Grammy-winning body of work built over 20+ years—woven together with fascinating and unexpected stories from his life and career.

Light’s Up! A Candle Making Experience at Shea’s

April 25 at 11:00 AM

A fundraising event hosted by Shea’s Young Professionals

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street

Join the Shea’s Young Professional’s and Scents of Imagination on April 25 for a candle making workshop. Create your own 8oz. custom candle with a scent perfect for Spring. Ticket includes your own custom 8 oz candle, a custom label you will make, a complimentary beverage (soda, beer or wine) and a mini stage tour of Shea’s Buffalo.

Bat Out of Hell the Musical

April 26 at 7:30 PM

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 68 million copies worldwide. 16 years after the release of the original album, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That). For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), It's All Coming Back to Me, and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.