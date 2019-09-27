Veronica Swift And Emmet Cohen Trio Kick Off On Stage At Kingsborough's Jazz At The Lighthouse Series

On October 11th, join the Veronica Swift Trio as they perform songs from the Great American Songbook, including bebop and jazz age favorites. At age 25, Veronica Swift is recognized as one of the top young jazz singers on the scene.Swift grew up on tour with her jazz pianist father and jazz singer mother, appearing at venues like The Jazz Standard and Dizzy's Club. Since then, her passionate and intense vocals have thrilled audiences at Lincoln Center, where she appeared with Michael Feinstein, as well as headlining appearances at Telluride Jazz Festival, Blues Alley, The Jazz Cruise, and Birdland.

In 2015, Swift won second place at the prestigious Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition and received the Downbeat Award for Outstanding Vocalist; in 2017, she was awarded Hot House's Best Rising Star Award. Swift's newest album Confessions featuring pianists Benny Green and Emmet Cohen, was released in August 2019.

The performance is part of On Stage At Kingsborough's Jazz at the Lighthouse series, which presents intimate jazz performances in a modern lighthouse, featuring picturesque floor-to-ceiling views of the sea. Enjoy jazz, complete with wine and cheese in a relaxed nightclub setting.

On Stage At Kingsborough is a leading performing arts presenter that brings high caliber performing arts to Southern Brooklyn, with a diverse roster of artists spanning multiple genres including cabaret, dance, music, and family programming.

This engagement of Veronica Swift is made possible through the Jazz Touring Network program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

To learn more or to purchase tickets visit: www.onstageatkingsborough.org





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You