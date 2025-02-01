The Heights Players to Present COMPANY This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Heights Players continues its 68th season with Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking musical "Company," opening February 7th at 26 Willow Place. This innovative production marks the community theater's first Sondheim musical since their acclaimed 2022 production of "Into the Woods."

"Company" follows Bobby, a single New Yorker celebrating his 35th birthday, as he navigates relationships through the lens of his married friends. Through a series of vignettes, the show explores the complexity of modern relationships, commitment, and connection, featuring some of Sondheim's most beloved songs including "Being Alive," "The Ladies Who Lunch," and "Side by Side."

Director Hilary Goldman leads a cast of hilarious and talented performers in this intimate production. "The Heights Players' space allows us to bring the audience directly into Bobby's world," says Goldman. "In such a close setting, Sondheim's incisive observations about marriage and relationships become even more powerful."

Company stars Gavin Kenny as Robert, Luisa Boyaggi as Joanne, Chazmond Peacock as Larry, Morgan Cavendish as Sarah, Matthew Meade as Harry, Emily Welter as Susan, Owen O. as Peter, Amanda Duisenberg as Jenny, Anthony Hagan as David, Rachel Thomson as Amy, Franco Giacomarra as Paul, Skylar Davidson as Kathy, Anna Peterson as Marta, and Naomi Rottman as April. The cast also features four understudies - Christopher Herr as Robert (u/s), Meredith Moravek as Joanne (u/s), Alyson Ryan Kogan as Amy (u/s), and Steph Hollander as Marta (u/s).

Directed by Hilary Goldman, with musical direction by Annie Rebold and choreography by Alicia Kee, Company is staged in the three-quarter round of the John Bourne Theatre. The production staff and creative team includes stage managers Nicole Hepburn and Rachel Chrystie, assistant director Anna Beth Riggs, set designer Gary VanderPutten, Costume Designer Stephanie Coffaro, lighting designer Noel MacDuffie, properties designer Jan VanderPutten, intimacy director Katlyn Sinclair, sound designer Bea Tria, Fight Choreography by Laine Flores, and photography by Marth Brown and Marc A. Hermann.

Company will run for nine performances only from Friday, February 7th through Sunday, February 23rd at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets ($25, $23 for seniors) can be purchased at www.heightsplayers.org or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.

