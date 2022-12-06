Sculpture Honoring Hip-Hop Legend Notorious B.I.G. Opens In Dumbo At Entrance To Brooklyn Bridge

The DUMBO Improvement District (Dumbo) and the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership (DBP) has announced the unveiling of a major new interactive installation in Dumbo at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge: Sky's the Limit in the County of Kings, Sherwin Banfield's new sculpture in honor of Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G" Wallace.

A sonic sculptural tribute inspired by and dedicated to the art, life, and legacy of this Brooklyn Hip Hop legend, the form and structure of "Sky's the Limit in the County of Kings" challenges the traditions of western public sculpture by representing his African American artistry, lineage, and evolution as the "King of New York." The crowned bust is traditionally sculpted, sitting atop an angular steel frame and supported by panels that highlight Wallace's achievements and contemporaries. This reflective, nine feet tall, mixed media, stainless steel and bronze structure invites the viewer to experience the larger-than-life artistry of B.I.G.'s contributions to and love of Brooklyn, Hip-Hop culture, and community. Representing Brooklyn to the fullest, a shining example of perseverance and the inherent belief that the "Sky's the Limit in the County of Kings." This sculpture is exhibited as part of NYC Parks' Art in the Park program.

"'It was all a dream,' the opening lyric from The Notorious B.I.G.'s hit track 'Juicy,' exemplifies my dream of creating this monument. Receiving a grant from the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund offers me the support and resources to execute this dream project and introduce it to the community of Brooklyn. Delivering this project means so much to me personally, my story and artistic development as well as countless fans of Hip-Hop Culture who continue to be positively affected and influenced by the communal experiences and sonic frequencies of B.I.G.'s artistry. I cherish the significance of the potential impact on young children of color who will have an opportunity to experience a public sculpture that represents and reflects their identity, circumstance and/or dreams," said Sherwin Banfield, the artist.

"This is a spectacular piece that will greet countless New Yorkers. Giving space to new kinds of monuments and works is what a public art fund is all about. We are very proud to be hosting this work." said Alexandria Sica, President of the Dumbo Improvement District.

"The Notorious B.I.G. has had a profound impact on the music industry and there is no better way to honor his legacy than with Sherwin's tribute," said Regina Myer, President of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership. "Located at one of Brooklyn's most iconic locations -- the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge -- this installation will allow New Yorkers and visitors to explore how B.I.G.'s native city shaped his artistry. We are so proud to present this important work that advances the mission of the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund."

The Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund, a partnership of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and Dumbo Improvement District, provides grants for eligible public art, performance, and accessibility projects that serve to enhance public space, increase access to cultural programming, and connect the neighborhoods of the Downtown Brooklyn area. Funding for these transformative grants has been provided by New York State through its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Part of New York State's approach to create vibrant neighborhoods and boost local economies, DRI investments are a crucial part of the State's strategy to revitalize communities.

For over 50 years, NYC Parks' Art in the Parks program has brought contemporary public artworks to the city's parks, making New York City one of the world's largest open-air galleries. The agency has consistently fostered the creation and installation of temporary public art in parks throughout the five boroughs. Since 1967, NYC Parks has collaborated with arts organizations and artists to produce over 2,000 public artworks by 1,300 notable and emerging artists in over 200 parks. For more information about the program visit www.nyc.gov/parks/art .