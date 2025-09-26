Mike Bartlett's BULL, Directed by Max Hunter, Extends at JACK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mike Bartlett’s Bull, a fast-paced vicious dive into office politics, has been extended to October 12 at JACK. Directed by Max Hunter (Frederic Sonntag’s George Kaplan, Guillaume Corbeil’s See You), this intimate production for fifty audience members opened on September 22 and plays at the storefront theater JACK.

In this blistering look into the vicious world of workplace relationships, three employees face imminent layoffs and a simple truth: two will stay, one will go. From celebrated playwright Mike Bartlett (Broadway and West End’s King Charles III; Cock; Love, Love, Love) comes the intimate theatrical event of the fall – fifty audience members, four actors, and one room.

The ensemble cast for Bull includes Kerstin Anderson (Eliza Dolittle in Lincoln Center’s My Fair Lady; Maria in The Sound of Music National Tour), Miles G. Jackson (A24's "A Different Man," "Problemista;" "The Other Two" on HBOMax, "Hunters" on Prime Video), Alexander Pobutsky ("American Fiction;" "Justified: City Primeval" on FX/Hulu, "Daisy Jones & The Six" on Prime Video) and Paco Tolson (Lucille Lortel Nominee for Manhattan Theatre Club's Vietgone).

“Mike Bartlett’s Bull exposes a more honest and unvarnished view of the profound brutality underlying many of our daily interactions,” said director Max Hunter. “Bartlett manages to entertain and horrify in tandem, creating a fast and furious theatrical experience that is hugely entertaining, deeply hilarious, and a tour-de-force showcase for our fantastic ensemble. In building this production within the intimate confines at JACK, the brutality of Bartlett’s characters is heightened by collapsing the distance between audience and action so that each minor abuse and shift in power becomes unavoidable, primal, visceral. Proximity strips away pretense, placing the audience into a position of complicity and confrontation, demanding an internal response to where and how each person draws their respective line in the sand.”

The creative team for Bull includes Thomas Jenkeleit (scenic design), Amanda Roberge (costume design), Cheyenne Sykes (lighting design), BT Hayes (assistant director), Roger Lipson (production stage manager), and Ari Richardson (assistant stage manager).

Twenty-three performances of Bull will now take place through October 12, 2025, at JACK, located at 20 Putnam Avenue in Brooklyn. The performance schedule is Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:00 PM, Saturdays at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 5:00 PM, plus 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 7. The running time is 65 minutes with no intermission. Tickets start at $55, with $35 tickets available for individuals under 30, and can be purchased now.

JACK is accessible from the C or G train to Clinton-Washington and the S Shuttle to Franklin Ave. JACK is fully ADA compliant for wheelchair and mobility access needs.

