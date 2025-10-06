Kitchen Sink Theatre Returns With Immersive ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW At Brooklyn Art Haus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kitchen Sink Theatre Company will return to Brooklyn Art Haus this fall with an electrifying new take on the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Performances run October 23–November 2, 2025, with shows Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 at brooklynarthaus.com.

This “elevated shadow cast” production transforms the original film into an immersive, multi-sensory experience featuring 360-degree projection mapping, a live ensemble, and fresh choreography and costuming inside a full-scale Transylvanian setting.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Directed by Katie Royse Ginther (Dino Nuggets Are Gay), the production is assistant directed by Fae Hartt (Artistic Director, Epheverie Theatre Co.), with choreography by Morgan White, costumes by Sateen Howland, props by Lara Knopf and Tierney Brennan, intimacy coordination by Jasen Cummings (Dr. Silkfingers Will See You Now), and stage management by Jenna Baker “JB” Morrissey (Boy My Greatness) and Agnes Scotti (Winnie the Pooh: The Musical).

The show features a double cast for key roles, including:

Frankenfurter – Teeth (Time Slip) and Margo Rae (Fly Onward, Sparrow)

Janet – Siobhan Thompson (The Grown Ups) and Olivia Smoak (A Sketch of New York)

Brad – Fae Hartt (Dr. Silkfingers Will See You Now) and William Hornby (Query: A New Musical)

Columbia – Stella Wunder (Elsbeth) and Isabella Orosco (Like Father Like Salt)

Lips (Trixie) – Romey Drabek (Rocky Horror Picture Show) and Phoebe Amory (Fagtasia)

Additional cast includes Katie Royse Ginther as Riff Raff, Breene Halaby (The Gospel of Joan (Crawford)) as Magenta, Phoebe Amory as Rocky (with Shelby McManigal covering select performances), Sam Bash (Trans Voices Cabaret) as Eddie, Matt Kenna (A Chorus Line) as Dr. Scott/Phantom, and Jordan Hurley as the Criminologist.

Phantoms and Transylvanians include Abby Hricik, Jasmine Johnson, Nijayé Owens, and Arriah Ratanapan.

Now in its fourth year, Kitchen Sink Theatre’s Rocky Horror Picture Show has become a staple of Brooklyn’s Halloween season. The company returns for a second year in partnership with Brooklyn Art Haus, following a sold-out run in 2024.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Brooklyn Art Haus is the most tantalizing experience you’ve ever encountered,” said director Katie Royse Ginther. “Whether you’re a veteran or a virgin of the live Rocky Horror experience, this one promises to be the greatest pleasure you’ll ever experience.”

The production was made possible through the generous support of Cynthia, Rurik, Nick, Cory and Alex Halaby, Ava Thomas, Virginia and Geoffrey Wickwire, Peter and Molly Sante, Anne Royse, and many others.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Performances of The Rocky Horror Picture Show run October 23–November 2, 2025, at Brooklyn Art Haus, 24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Showtimes are 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $35.