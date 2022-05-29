Green-Wood's Annual Memorial Day Concert Returns

Green-Wood's annual Memorial Day concert will make a triumphant return following a two-year hiatus. On Monday, May 30th from 2:30-4:30pm, the community is welcomed to enjoy a concert beside the Cemetery's iconic Gothic Arch near the Main Entrance at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue. Visitors are encouraged to bring friends and family, pack a blanket and picnic lunch, or purchase sandwiches on site from nearby Baked in Brooklyn, all while enjoying a classical symphonic repertoire.

Green-Wood is thrilled to welcome back The ISO Symphonic Band @ Third Street-a wind, brass, and percussion ensemble comprising some of the most talented student musicians in New York City-with conductor Paul Corn and artistic advisor and founder Brian P. Worsdale.

Since 1999 Green-Wood's beloved Memorial Day Concert has featured works that commemorate those who served in the armed forces throughout our nation's history, while highlighting music by some of Green-Wood's permanent residents. Attendees will hear "Lift Every Voice and Sing," written by James Weldon Johnson; "New York, New York," written by Fred Ebb; and selections from West Side Story composed by Leonard Bernstein. This year's program will also include the world premiere of Michael Markowski's "Street Faire," the ISO Symphonic Band's first-ever commission and works by contemporary composers John Mackey and Brooklyn-born Kelijah Dunton.

"The Memorial Day concert is a beloved tradition, and we are excited to bring people together again for this exceptional event," says Richard J. Moylan, president of Green-Wood. "We're honored to memorialize the brave individuals who have served our nation by providing a place for our community to gather and enjoy live music as an ode to the history of Green-Wood and our country."

The concert is free with a suggested donation of $5-10 per person. Donations make it possible for Green-Wood to offer this concert and other free programs throughout the year, including Juneteenth, Battle of Brooklyn Day, and Dia de los Muertos. To help gauge attendance, Green-Wood asks the public to register via the concert page on their website.

Attendees are welcome to bring picnics, blankets, and chairs for this special event. Limited on-site parking will be available. Green-Wood is located one block from the "R" train at 25th Street.

About Green-Wood:

Established in 1838, The Green-Wood Cemetery, a National Historic Landmark, is recognized as one of the world's most beautiful cemeteries. As the permanent residence of over 570,000 individuals, Green-Wood's magnificent grounds, grand architecture, and world-class statuary have made it a destination for half a million visitors annually, including national and international tourists, New Yorkers, and Brooklynites. At the same time, Green-Wood is also an outdoor museum, an arboretum, and a repository of history. Throughout the year, it offers innovative programs in arts and culture, nature and the environment, education, workforce development, restoration, and research. For more information, please visit www.green-wood.com.





About The ISO Symphonic Band @ Third Street:

Founded in 1894, Third Street Music School Settlement is the nation's longest-running community music school. Celebrating 128 years of service, the School provides access to world-class instruction in music and dance to students of all ages and backgrounds, regardless of artistic ability or socio-economic circumstances. The ISO Symphonic Band @ Third Street, was founded by its conductor Brian Worsdale in 1995 and has found its home at Third Street Music School Settlement since 2019.

For more information, please visit www.thirdstreet.nyc.