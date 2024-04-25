SUBURBIA Comes to brooklynONE in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



brooklynONE productions has announced its upcoming performances of Eric Bogosian's seminal play, "SubUrbia," at the Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City. The production will run on May 3rd, 4th, and 10th at 8:00 PM, with matinee performances on May 5th and 11th at 1:00 PM and an evening show on May 11th at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available for purchase at www.bkone.org/tix.

"SubUrbia" is a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of the lives of a group of young adults as they grapple with identity, purpose, and the search for meaning in the sprawling suburbs of America. Written by acclaimed playwright Eric Bogosian, the play delves into the complexities of friendship, ambition, and the struggle to escape the suffocating grip of mediocrity.

Anthony Marino, Artistic Director of bkONE, expressed his enthusiasm for bringing "SubUrbia" to the stage, stating, "We are thrilled to present Eric Bogosian's 'SubUrbia' to our audience at the Tom Kane Theatre. This play resonates deeply with the contemporary issues facing young people today and across generations, and we are excited to engage our community in a dialogue about these important themes."

Directed by bkONE ensemble member Mitchell Richman, this production of "SubUrbia" promises to captivate audiences with its raw emotion, sharp wit, and unflinching honesty. However, due to its mature content, viewer discretion is advised.

“Our version of SubUrbia will be recognizable to the disillusioned young adults of 90s America, as well as today's rising generation Z” said director Mitch Richman, “The characters grapple with the overwhelming choices and opportunities that the American Dream has to offer. Some respond with apathy, other with action. They teach us that even when the world feels like it's crumbling, it's important to do something. Anything.”

The show is stage managed by Emily Missud. The cast includes a powerhouse ensemble of actors including Devin Romero, Lena Pepe, John-Luke Lindstrom, Lillie Radziminsky, Nick Walther, Arielle Zaytsev, Neha Vasudevan & Isaiah Rothstein.