THE FULL MONTY is Coming to The Heights Players in May

For the first time in its 68 year history, The Heights Players will present The Full Monty for a limited engagement beginning May 3rd, 2024!

The Full Monty follows six down-on-their luck steelworkers, relocated to Buffalo, New York, who are desperately seeking employment and a paycheck to support their families- until they come up with a bold way to make some quick cash. As the guys work through their fears, self-consciousness, feelings of worthlessness and anxieties, they come to discover that not only are they stronger as a group, but that the strength they find in each other gives them the individual courage to face their demons and overcome them. We bare all when this Broadway smash takes the Heights Players stage.

The production stars Christopher Herr as Jerry Lukowski, Matthew Turkle as Dave Bukatinsky, Greg Henry as Harold Nichols, Alex Cooke as Malcolm Macgregor, Sylvester Nunnery as Noah (aka Horse), Victor Gorlach as Ethan Girard, Danielle Ferretti as Georgie Bukatinsky, Rachel Hering as Vicki Nichols, Kathy Valentine as Jeanette Burmeister, Dylan Isner as Nathan Lukowski, and Hannah Weaver as Pam Lukowski.

Rounding out the ensemble are Pierce Ducker as Teddy, Ensemble, Alex(a) Belli as Buddy "Keno" Walsh, Paul Ingrisano as Reg, Ensemble, Jennifer Rubins as Estelle, Larena Iocco as Susan, Alessia Secli as Ensemble, Jeremy Beck as Ensemble, Sarah Wolf as Ensemble, Carol Wagner as Molly/Ensemble, Nicole Hepburn as Ensemble, Joe Bliss as Ensemble/(Malcom U/S), Colin Godwin as Ensemble (Horse (U/S), and Tyler Austin White as Ensemble/Jerry U/S/Swing

Directed by Marie Ingrisano Isner with musical direction by Annie Rebold and choreography by Hilary Goldman, The Full Monty is staged in the three-quarter round of the John Bourne Theatre. The production staff and creative team includes production stage manager Felisha Heng, stage manager Stephanie Hollander, assistant director Chris Carlson, set designer Gary VanderPutten, costume designer Julie Scharf, lighting designer Noel MacDuffie, properties designer Jan VanderPutten, intimacy director Kat Shaw, costume assistant Hope Kelly, photography by Marc A. Hermann, assistant choreographer Aurora Dreger, and production coordinator Dorea Slagle

The Full Monty will run for nine performances only from Friday, May 3rd through Sunday, May 19th at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets ($25, $23 for seniors) can be purchased at www.heightsplayers.org or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.

