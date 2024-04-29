A NIGHT OF STOP MAKING SENSE Announced At Kings Theatre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the 40th anniversary of Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense, A Night of Stop Making Sense will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, June 13 at 8:30pm ET.

Organized by A24 and Sister Midnight, all four members of Talking Heads will be on hand at Kings Theatre for post-screening fan Q&As, with Academy Award-winning filmmaker, GRAMMY Award winning musician and New York Times best-selling author, and member of The Roots Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will moderate a conversation and fan Q&A with the band. The Linda Lindas will be set to perform a Talking Heads cover at the event as well.

Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://www.kingstheatre.com/events/stop-making-sense/.

Last year's screenings surpassed the gross from Stop Making Sense's original 10-month U.S. theatrical run within a matter of weeks, often leading to dance parties breaking out in the aisles. Best of all, they brought together the four core members of Talking Heads for the first time since 2002, with David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison to participate in on-stage conversations about the film and its legendary soundtrack album.

Stop Making Sense will be available to Watch at Home and will stream exclusively on HBO Max starting May 1st. Also on the horizon is A24's Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense, which will be released May 17th and is now available for pre-order.

About Kings Theatre:

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats—the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com.

