FOR THE BIRDS New Exhibition Opens at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Brooklyn Botanic Garden will present For the Birds, a multidisciplinary celebration of the interconnections of birds and plants, from June 11 to October 23, 2022. Anchored by a Garden-wide exhibition of 33 site-specific birdhouses, For the Birds also features a gallery exhibition, music, performances, and education programming inspired by the Garden's resident birds and the threat to their long-term survival. A landmark 2019 study, amplified by the National Audubon Society, estimated that there has been a 30 percent decline in bird population across North America since 1970. Climate change, air and water pollution, and habitat destruction are among the cited causes.

For the Birds is part of a larger initiative by the exhibition's creative director, acclaimed film and television music supervisor Randall Poster, who has curated a 20-album set of original recordings set for release this year titled "For the Birds: The Birdsong Project." Created during the COVID-19 lockdown, music and poetry from some of the 240-plus contributors will be woven into For the Birds through a listening station and live performances. "The Birdsong Project" includes nearly 200 original pieces of music, more than 70 poems, and 20 original album covers by more than 220 music artists, actors, literary figures, and visual artists. Among the contributors are musicians Beck, Nick Cave, Elvis Costello, Philip Glass, Adam Horovitz, Seu Jorge, Yo-Yo Ma, Mark Ronson, and Loudon Wainwright III; poets Rita Dove, Ada Limón, and Ocean Vuong; actors Bette Midler, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Keaton, Natasha Lyonne, and Wendell Pierce; and artists Brian Calvin, Roz Chast, Chris Johanson, and Simone Shuback. Presenting sponsor Warby Parker is supporting For the Birds at BBG, along with "The Birdsong Project."

"Like a lot of people working from home during the Plague of 2020, I found some solace in the quiet that descended on New York City," said Randall Poster. "As someone moved by and working on music all my life, I had my ears opened to the music of the birds and was moved by the beauty and variety of their song. I was not alone. I also learned that bird life was at great threat as habitats are increasingly threatened. And so, inspired by both joy and revelation, the Birdsong Project began. We reached out to musicians from all over the world to write new musical pieces inspired by birds and birdsong. The response was overwhelming. We then began asking visual artists and architects to design and build birdhouses to draw further attention to birds and birdlife and the importance of our coexistence. I'm thrilled that Brooklyn Botanic Garden has embraced the Birdsong Project and built out For the Birds as a multifaceted exhibition and four-month series of events and programs."

Says Adrian Benepe, president and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden: "Climate change and related destruction of habitat have led to a 30 percent decline in birds across North America. Since 1911, Brooklyn Botanic Garden has been growing, preserving, and promoting plants and conservation-we are home to one of the nation's first native plant gardens, and our grounds function as a wonderful, protected space for birds. For the Birds celebrates and underscores the existential connection between birds and plants, which are entirely mutually dependent, with art, education, and science for an audience of all ages."

The 33 site-specific birdhouses on view across the Garden were created by renowned artists, architects, and designers including Charlap Hyman & Herrero, Olalekan Jeyifous, Misha Kahn, Nina Cooke John, Roman and Williams, SO - IL, Steven Holl and Raphael Mostel, Sourabh Gupta, Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO by Helene Schauer, Tom Sachs, Walter Hood, and more. Inspired by bird species in residence at BBG, each birdhouse is a meditation on the natural world from artists working in a range of materials and points of view. Each birdhouse is coupled with a track from "The Birdsong Project" offering a multisensory experience for visitors.

For the Birds also features an exhibition of works from multidisciplinary artist Taryn Simon's "Birds of the West Indies" in the Conservatory Gallery; a Soundbath featuring Alex Somers; weekly birding tours; horticulture displays connected to the theme of birds and plants; programs for kids and families; and listening areas to hear tracks from "The Birdsong Project."

Says Warby Parker cofounder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa: "We're honored to support For the Birds at Brooklyn Botanic Garden and help bring Randy's Birdsong Project to life. It's been inspiring to see so many talented artists support this initiative through audio and visual mediums-Team Warby even designed a library-inspired birdhouse of our own. Our aim in partnering on this interactive exhibition is to support continued education around the importance of preserving our world's birdlife."

All For the Birds programs are free with general admission unless otherwise noted as a ticketed event.