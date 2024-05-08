Eric Bogosian's SUBURBIA Will Continue at bkONE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its debut weekend, brooklynONE productions has announced the continuation of Eric Bogosian's seminal play, "SubUrbia," at the Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City. Don't miss the encore performances on May 10th and 11th.

"SubUrbia" invites audiences to delve into the lives of a group of young adults grappling with identity, purpose, and the quest for meaning in the sprawling suburbs of America. Eric Bogosian's masterful writing brings to life the complexities of friendship, ambition, and the struggle to break free from the chains of mediocrity.

Anthony Marino, Artistic Director of bkONE, expressed his excitement for the second weekend of "SubUrbia," stating, "The response to our production has been overwhelming, and we can't wait to bring this powerful story back to the stage for another weekend of unforgettable performances. Join us as we continue the conversation about the challenges facing young people today through the lens of this extraordinary work set in the 1990s."

Directed by bkONE ensemble member Mitchell Richman, this production of "SubUrbia" promises to enthrall audiences with its raw emotion, sharp wit, and unflinching honesty. With its pulse-pounding narrative and stellar cast, "SubUrbia" is a must-see theatrical event.

"Our rendition of 'SubUrbia' speaks to the disillusionment of 90s America and resonates deeply with today's generation Z," remarked director Mitch Richman. "The characters confront the overwhelming choices of the American Dream, inspiring us to take action even in the face of uncertainty."

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble cast including Devin Romero, Lena Pepe, John-Luke Lindstrom, Lillie Radziminsky, Nick Walther, Arielle Zaytsev, Neha Vasudevan, and Isaiah Rothstein, "SubUrbia" delivers an unforgettable theatrical experience.

