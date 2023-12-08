Dialogue with Three Chords and BrooklynONE Productions to Present THE MARI LWYD and THE KRAMPUS

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and BrooklynONE (bkONE) Productions return to Industry City with a bag full of theatrical treats for grownups.

First up is THE MARI LWYD, an immersive theatrical pub crawl written by Stephen Gracia, on December 14 at 7pm. This is followed by a reading of THE KRAMPUS, a wonderfully naughty play with songs, also written by Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, on December 21 at 8pm.

Both events kick off at the Tom Kane Theatre at 51 35th St Building 5, Brooklyn, NY 11232. Tickets for either show are $5 and can be purchased Click Here or in-person at the box office.

For THE MARI LWYD pub crawl, which returns for its second year, actors lead the audience through Industry City, stopping to perform at The Frying Pan, Fort Hamilton Distillery, Gun Hill Publick House, Big aLICe Barrel Room, and, finally, Brooklyn Kura Brewery & Tap Room for a short play and drink specials.

THE MARI LWYD is inspired by a Welsh tradition where revelers go door-to-door with a horse skull costume on Christmas Eve, challenging homeowners to a contest of rhyme. If The Revelers win, they are given a stiff drink to ward off the cold and strengthen their skills for the next house.

THE KRAMPUS, a naughty musical play about families of chance, families of choice, childhood monsters and the joy of new traditions, has been performed for over ten years throughout Brooklyn. In THE KRAMPUS, a circle of friends seeks to banish holiday stress as they gather at a bar to drink and commiserate. They sing songs, crack jokes and tell stories.The lighthearted banter soon takes on a more personal tone, as the group reflect on their own childhoods and memories of the Krampus story.

THE MARI LWYD features: Jessica Bathurst, Simon Fraser, Tiffany Reach, Christopher Stansfield and Steven Weinblatt.

THE KRAMPUS features: Jessica Bathurst, John Caliendo, Yuliya Donovan, Emmanuel Elpenord, Sadie Keljikian, Anthony Marino, Mickey Ryan, and Stephen Weinblatt. Musical accompaniment by: James Bathurst, Therina Bella, and Michael LoPorto. Songs written by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto.

Tickets for THE MARI LWYD and THE KRAMPUS: Click Here

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: facebook.com/dthreec

BrooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism BrooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. BrooklynONE keeps a residence in South Brooklyn, having had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. More information on BrooklynONE can be found at: facebook.com/bkONEproductions/