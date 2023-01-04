Brooklyn Academy of Music Announces 2023 BAMkids Winter and Spring Programming

Brooklyn Academy of Music has announced the 2023 BAMkids winter and spring programming-a full line-up of international theater, cirque, music, and film for kids and families.

This season's kid and family-friendly programming across the BAM campus include the return of the 25th annual BAMkids Film Festival returns with a line-up of shorts and features in association with Northwest Film Forum and Melbourne International Animation Festival; breathtaking acrobatics of Montréal-based Cirque Kalabanté; and the family-friendly show celebrating music and spoken word with Get Up, Stand Up!.

Acclaimed Spanish cirque company Vaivén Circo invites young minds to join them on an adventure of imagination with Esencial. BAMkids' commitment to creating a friendly and inclusive audience experience for theatergoers extends to relaxed performances of Esencial designed for kids and families who may benefit from a more relaxed and supportive theatergoing experience.

The season also includes previously announced complementary BAMkids Celebrates MLK Day program- Courage Takes Creativity -featuring music, dance, and crafts centered around social justice. The activities are co-curated by the BAMkids Parent Advisory Circle, composed of BIPOC Brooklyn-based parents and guardians committed to curating new experiences and programs for families and kids.

"We are thrilled to bring you a season of extraordinary experiences, from activities designed to spark compassion, joy, and equality to magical tales told on film and the awe-inspiring Vaivén Circo. And that's just the winter! We also bring the amazing circus spectacle of Cirque Kalabanté and powerful hip-hop performances to the stage," said BAM Director of Family Programming, Steven McIntosh. "This season not only offers a variety of artistic expressions but also is a part of our commitment to honor and celebrate the perspectives of the global majority by working with our BAMkids Parent Advisory Circle. We can't wait to have you here. Come all!"

Tickets for BAMkids programming go on sale January 10 for the general public (January 5 for Members). Visit BAM.org/kids for tickets and more details.