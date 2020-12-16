Bang on a Can Announces Performances from All Four 2020 Online Marathons Available On-Demand
Streaming from December 24, 2020 - January 1, 2021.
Bang on a Can will stream performances from all four 2020 Bang on a Can Online Marathons - "A Marathon of Marathons" for on-demand viewing from December 24, 2020 - January 1, 2021 at marathon2020.bangonacan.org.
Each online Marathon in 2020 (May 3, June 14, August 16, and October 18) featured performances from musicians' homes around the country and across the world - a total of 95 performances including 31 world premieres of new commissions and over 130 composers and performers.
All Marathon performers and composers participating live have been compensated by Bang on a Can. In all, Bang on a Can signed more than 150 paychecks to working artists to create and play the music on these marathons. The online collection also includes dozens of artist conversations with Bang on a Can Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Michael Gordon, David Lang, and Julia Wolfe, who interviewed many of the composers throughout the 24 hours of Marathon concert streams.
All videos will be free to stream. But as the entire ecosystem of composers and performers still needs assistance, viewers are encouraged to consider purchasing a ticket as doing so will enable Bang on a Can to do more performances, pay more players, commission more composers, and share more music worldwide. Bang on a Can plans to continue presenting online performances as long as the closure of presenting venues continues, and perhaps beyond.
Michael Gordon, David Lang and Julia Wolfe say:
Bang on a Can recognized in March of 2020 that we needed to shift EVERYTHING, and fast. Like so many other performing arts groups, we were staring at the possibility of months of paralysis. Watching friends and colleagues lose nearly all of their work opportunities was heartbreaking, and we began to brainstorm on how best to keep musicians working and paid, and to keep audiences engaged, as part of this sudden process of survival and transformation.
We turned to the place where it all began for us - the Bang on a Can Marathon. We quickly learned the tools necessary to stream performances from people's homes and studios, and to engage with tens of thousands of viewers worldwide. In this new virtual world we've been able to curate and commission more widely than ever. The breadth of composition, creativity, and performance has been astounding. And we are just getting started.
To date we've aired each live performance once. Having recently looked through the 90+ performances and interviews, we are inspired to share all of the music and conversations in an end-of-year celebration - a testimonial and toast to the amazing creativity and perseverance of our global music community during 2020. To our audiences and friends worldwide - we hope you enjoy this holiday gift.
The on-demand video collection (subject to change) includes:
Newly commissioned works (chronological: May 3, June 14, August 16, October 18)
Ken Thomson Birds and Ambulances
Molly Joyce Purity
Dai Wei Song for Shades of Crimson
Helena Tulve Without love atoms would stop spinning
Aeryn Santillan disconnect.
Žibuoklė Martinaitytė Abyssal Zone
Tomeka Reid Lamenting G.F., A.A., B.T., T.M.
Susanna Hancock Everything In Bloom
Ailie Robertson The Bells are All Silent
Kendall Williams Bass and Things
Carla Kihlstedt New Work
Leila Adu Black-Crowned Night-Heron
Shara Nova Hidden in Plain Sight
Nicole Mitchell A Much Deserved Ass Whooping
Dobrinka Tabakova Simple Prayer for Complex Times
Teddy Abrams You Can't Stop The Revolution
Fjóla Evans Eggshell
Brad Lubman can you make a prayer?
Rajna Swaminathan Consilience
Nick Dunston Fainting Is Down, Whooshing is Up
Annika Socolofsky Bolder (world premiere)
Samson Young Super Dark Energy
Annie Gosfield Curveballs and Asteroids
Christina Wheeler A Coda for the Totality of Blackness Trilogy
Jeffrey Brooks Santuario
Greg Saunier John Paul George and Ringo Pry Open the Gates of Hell
Gemma Peacocke Fear of Flying
William Parker Hum Spirituals
Valgeir Sigurðsson Brevis
Daniel Bernard Roumain Why Did They Kill Sandra Bland?
Krists Auznieks Arise
Program Information
Bang on a Can Marathon Program May 3 2020
Cassie Wieland Heart performed by Adam Holmes
Robert Honstein Orison performed by Ashley Bathgate
Vijay Iyer
Anna Clyne Rapture performed by Eileen Mack
George Lewis Voyager
Adam Cuthbért
Shelley Washington Black Mary performed by Ken Thomson
Martin Bresnick Ishi's Song performed by Lisa Moore
Ken Thomson Birds and Ambulances (world premiere) performed by Robert Black
Nathalie Joachim
David T. Little Hellhound performed by Maya Beiser
Miya Masaoka Music for ichi-ten-kin, or one string koto
Meara O'Reilly
Vinko Globokar Toucher performed by Steven Schick
Zoë Keating
Moor Mother
Philip Glass Knee Play 2 from Einstein on the Beach performed by Tim Fain
Mark Stewart To Whom it May Concern: Thank You
Mary Halvorson
Molly Joyce Purity performed by David Cossin
Ian Chang
Steve Reich Vermont Counterpoint performed by Claire Chase
Dai Wei Songs for Shades of Crimson (world premiere) performed by Todd Reynolds
John Adams China Gates performed by Vicky Chow
Bang on a Can Marathon Program June 14 2020
Helena Tulve Without love atoms would stop spinning (world premiere) performed by Arlen Hlusko
Aeryn Santillan disconnect. (world premiere) performed by Ken Thomson
Alvin Curran Shofar Rags XXL
Ted Hearne Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job
Žibuoklė Martinaitytė Abyssal Zone (world premiere) performed by Robert Black
Nik Bӓrtsch (video not available)
Iva Bittová
Roscoe Mitchell
Paula Matthusen of an implacable subtraction performed by Dana Jessen
Tomeka Reid Lamenting G.F., A.A., B.T., T.M. (world premiere) performed by Vicky Chow
Nico Muhly (video not available)
Susanna Hancock EVERYTHING IN BLOOM (world premiere) performed by Nick Photinos
Don Byron
Ailie Robertson The Bells are All Silent (world premiere) performed by Gregg August
Tim Brady At Sergio's Request (world premiere)
Judd Greenstein In Teaching Others We Teach Ourselves performed by Nadia Sirota
Pamela Z
Alex Weiser Music from 'and all the days were purple' performed by Eliza Bagg
Kendall Williams Bass and Things (world premiere) performed by David Cossin
Carla Kihlstedt New Work (world premiere)
Frederic Rzewski Which side are you on? performed by Conrad Tao
Leila Adu Black-Crowned Night-Heron (world premiere) performed by Mark Stewart
Terry Riley
Bang on a Can Marathon Program August 16, 2020
Wu Man
Nicole Mitchell A Much Deserved Ass Whooping (world premiere) performed by Ken Thomson
Dobrinka Tabakova Simple Prayer for Complex Times (world premiere) performed by Vicky Chow
Missy Mazzoli Vespers for Violin (solo) performed by Olivia De Prato
Teddy Abrams You Can't Stop The Revolution (world premiere) performed by himself
Fjóla Evans Eggshell (world premiere) performed by Kendall Williams
Shara Nova Hidden in Plain Sight (world premiere) performed by herself
Brad Lubman can you make a prayer? (world premiere) performed by Lauren Radnofsky
Leyla McCalla
Jacob Cooper Expiation (edit) performed by Jodie Landau
Kaki King
Scott Wollschleger Tiny Oblivion performed by Karl Larson
Rajna Swaminathan Consilience (world premiere) performed by herself
Nick Dunston Fainting Is Down, Whooshing is Up (world premiere) performed by Robert Black
Phil Kline The Best Words performed by Theo Bleckmann with Dan Tepfer/Todd Reynolds
Marcos Balter ...and also a fountain performed by Rebekah Heller
Oliver Lake
Annea Lockwood RCSC performed by Sarah Cahill
Paola Prestini From the Bones to the Fossils performed by Jeffrey Zeigler
Craig Taborn
Annika Socolofsky Bolder (world premiere) performed by Arlen Hlusko
Samson Young Super Dark Energy (world premiere) performed by David Cossin
György Ligeti The Devil's Staircase performed by Jeremy Denk
Bang on a Can Marathon Program October 18, 2020
George Crumb A Little Midnight Music (selections) performed by Susan Grace
Annie Gosfield Curveballs and Asteroids (world premiere) performed by Ken Thomson
Christina Wheeler A Coda for the Totality of Blackness Trilogy (world premiere)
Alvin Singleton Argoru II performed by Seth Parker Woods
Hauschka
Jeffrey Brooks Santuario (world premiere) performed by Mark Stewart
Mazz Swift Give up the world
Greg Saunier John Paul George and Ringo Pry Open the Gates of Hell (premiere) perf by David Cossin
Gemma Peacocke Fear of Flying (world premiere) performed by Nathalie Joachim
David Longstreth
John Fitz Rogers Come Closer performed by Mike Harley
William Parker Hum Spirituals (world premiere)
Leaha Maria Villarreal The Warmth of Other Suns performed by Andie Tanning
Tyshawn Sorey
Tania León Paisanos Semos! and Bailarín performed by JIJI
Anna Webber
Christopher Cerrone Liminal Highway (first 2 mvmts) performed by Tim Munro
Valgeir Sigurðsson Brevis (world premiere) performed by Vicky Chow
Nels Cline & Yuka C. Honda
Daniel Bernard Roumain Why Did They Kill Sandra Bland? (premiere) performed by Arlen Hlusko
Krists Auznieks Arise (world premiere) performed by Robert Black
Bill Frisell