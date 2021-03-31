BAM Names Stacy Margolis Vice President of Development

BAM's Co-Interim Presidents have announced today that Stacy Margolis has become the organization's Vice President of Development. Margolis joined BAM in 2017 as Associate Vice President of Major Gifts and Patron Programs, and has been serving as Interim Vice President, Development since the November 2019 departure of Bill Kramer who became the Director and President of the AMPAS Academy Museum.

"The board is delighted that Stacy will take on the Vice President of Development role," said Nora Ann Wallace, BAM's Board of Trustees Chair. "We have tremendous confidence in her skills and talents."

"Stacy has been instrumental in shaping and stabilizing BAM's development initiatives during the unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19," said Jennifer Anglade, Co-Interim President and CFO. "Her ability to pivot and recognize opportunity amidst a changing landscape has strengthened the organization."

Margolis' team capped a difficult year by executing successful crisis fundraising campaigns and surpassed the calendar year modified fundraising target for FY21. As Associate Vice President of Major Gifts and Patron Programs, Margolis expanded the donor prospect pool and revamped cultivation efforts, resulting in an increased number of donors across the board. She also led the strategy and implementation for all levels of individual giving at BAM with an annual goal of approximately $13MM. Additionally, Margolis successfully spearheaded various special projects such as the Joseph V. Melillo Stage Door campaign and naming campaigns for the BAM Strong.

Margolis has built a distinguished career in arts fundraising. Prior to BAM she was the Chief Development Officer for the City Parks Foundation where she raised funds for arts, sports and education programs across the city, including SummerStage. Previous to this, she served as Vice President of Development for the League of American Orchestras. Before that, Margolis was Director of Development for Orchestra of St. Luke's where she led the $50MM capital campaign for The DiMenna Center for Classical Music. These appointments followed a six-year tenure as Executive Director of the London Symphony Orchestra American Foundation. Margolis' career began with development positions at the New York Public Library and Theater Development Fund.

After earning bachelor degrees in Music and Marketing Management from Syracuse University, Margolis went on to get her master's in Arts Administration from Columbia University.

Photo credit: Stephen Barnwell