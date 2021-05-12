André De Shields, Mary Beth Peil, Reed Birney, and More Join The Assembly for Virutal Telethon

The Assembly Theatre, a non-profit theater company based in Brooklyn, New York, is set to launch its ambitious first (and last?) 4-Hour Telethon Fundraiser.

The Assembly's First LAST Annual Telethon, hosted by The Assembly and friends, will stream live May 15, 2021, 8:00 PM-12:00 AM on Youtube, allowing audiences to support the non-profit theatre in an unlikely time. The show will include live performances and clips from some of the most-loved Assembly collaborators and friends of the past decade.

The Assembly will be joined by a cavalcade of guests, from Tony Award-winning legends to downtown weirdos. Participants include André de Shields, Mary Beth Peil, Nic Benacerraf, Dante Green, Emily Perkins, Mark Rudd, Rajesh Bose, Nate Weida, Richard Lovejoy, Melissa Tien, Nehassaiu De Gannes, Matthew Paul Olmos, Reed Birney and many more marvelous entertainers who have graced The Assembly stage over the years. The telethon's goal is to get 100 unique donors to donate a donation of ANY size between now and May 15th.

Highlights of the first portion of the telethon include Emily Louise Perkins' return as That Poor Dream's Jaggers (featuring Edward Bauer as Pip) and a dramatic reading of Kafka by André de Shields, a delight for theater and twentieth-century writing fans alike.

Later in the telethon there will be fun participatory games and special musical performances. This exciting theatrical event rejuvenates the old-fashioned telethon with a modern twist to make a comical, ardent, and engaging show that celebrates community.

The four-hour streaming Telethon will incorporate live and pre-recorded exhibitions, tributes, hourly interactive events, performances, interviews, and special guests. The Telethon will air for FREE on Youtube. All donations go directly to supporting The Assembly's continued development of its first-ever musical IN CORPO and its second Deceleration Lab cohort.

Sign up to join The Assembly on May 15th @ TELETHON and donate to The Assembly.