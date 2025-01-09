Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Brisbane Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Brisbane Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Adore Handel - ADORE HANDEL - PIP Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Grace Clarke - FUN HOME - PIP Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Asia Beck - TARTUFFE - PIP Theatre / Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble



Best Direction Of A Musical

Harrison Allen - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - PIP Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Baddorek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - QUT Gardens Theatre



Best Ensemble

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - QUT Gardens Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Liam Gilliland - FUN HOME - PIP Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Benjamin Richards - FUN HOME - PIP Theatre



Best Musical

35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - PIP Theatre / Passion Productions and Allentertainment



Best New Play Or Musical

PROSPECT TERRACE - PIP Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Aurelie Roque - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - PIP Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Amelia Slatter - BANGING DENMARK - PIP Theatre



Best Play

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - QUT Gardens Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Breanna Gear - FUN HOME - PIP Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - QUT Gardens Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Daniel Kirkby - FUN HOME - PIP Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dudley Powell - BANGING DENMARK - PIP Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - QUT Gardens Theatre



Comments