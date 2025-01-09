Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Brisbane Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Adore Handel - ADORE HANDEL - PIP Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Grace Clarke - FUN HOME - PIP Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Asia Beck - TARTUFFE - PIP Theatre / Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble
Best Direction Of A Musical
Harrison Allen - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - PIP Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Baddorek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - QUT Gardens Theatre
Best Ensemble
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - QUT Gardens Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Liam Gilliland - FUN HOME - PIP Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Benjamin Richards - FUN HOME - PIP Theatre
Best Musical
35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - PIP Theatre / Passion Productions and Allentertainment
Best New Play Or Musical
PROSPECT TERRACE - PIP Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Aurelie Roque - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - PIP Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Amelia Slatter - BANGING DENMARK - PIP Theatre
Best Play
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - QUT Gardens Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Breanna Gear - FUN HOME - PIP Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - QUT Gardens Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Daniel Kirkby - FUN HOME - PIP Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Dudley Powell - BANGING DENMARK - PIP Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - QUT Gardens Theatre
Videos