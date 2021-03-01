The Tap Pack Confirms Major Queensland and New South Wales Tour To Proceed

Following sold-out houses on London's West End, the Sydney Opera House, and prior to COVID a tour in the USA, Australia's hottest tap dance sensation, THE TAP PACK are bringing their high energy, tap comedy show to 24 venues across Queensland and New South Wales, kicking off with a season at QPAC in April!

The Tap Pack team are a determined lot and committed to providing quality productions to those in regional areas.

Producer Kym Halpin said, "The events of the past year have tested all of us but the guys are so excited to be getting back on stage together. The arts and entertainment industry has been pushed to the brink but we have held on because ultimately we love what we do and we know you do too! When you look around the world at our counterparts on the West End and Broadway, who seem such a long way from returning, it reminds us just how lucky we are. "

Picking up where The Rat Pack left off...THE TAP PACK conjure up a modern twist to the crooners and artists from the 50s through to the noughties! Featuring songs from Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr to Sheeran, Bublé and Beyonce, THE TAP PACK mix slick humour, high energy entertainment and world class tap dance.

Starring some of Australia's finest and most distinguished dancers and singers, THE TAP PACK is Jesse Rasmussen (Hot Shoe Shuffle, Grease, Candy Man), Jordan Pollard (Westside Story, Anything Goes, Singin' in the Rain), Sean Mulligan (performed on London's West End before returning to Australia to raise his family), Max Patterson (toured to London, Berlin and USA with The Tap Pack) and Tom Struik (West Side Story, Boys in the Band, Kylie Minogue and Shrek).

Armed with their lovable on-stage larrikinisms, they sing - they dance - they joke! They bring a new, invigorating energy to a timeless style that the whole family can enjoy.

Dressed in slick suits and equipped with sharp wit, THE TAP PACK is "old school cool" from the new kings of swing.

BRISBANE SEASON

Town: Brisbane

Venue: Cremorne Theatre, QPAC

Date/Time: 18- 24 April(Tues 6.30pm; Wed, Fri & Sat 2pm & 7.30pm;

Thurs 7.30pm, Sun 2.30pm & 6.30pm)

Bookings: 136 246

Ticket link: https://www.qpac.com.au

REGIONAL TOUR DATES

Town: Gladstone

Venue: Gladstone Entertainment Centre

Date/Time: 18 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 4972 2822

Ticket link: https://gladstoneentertainment.com

Town: Mackay

Venue: Mackay Entertainment Convention Centre

Date/Time: 19 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 4961 9777

Ticket link: https://www.themecc.com.au

Town: Ayr

Venue: Burdekin Theatre

Date/Time: 20 June @ 3.00pm

Bookings: 07 4783 9880

Ticket Link: https://www.burdekintheatre.com.au

Town: Bundaberg

Venue: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Date/Time: 22 June @7.30pm

Bookings: 07 4130 4100

Ticket link: https://www.artsbundaberg.com.au/theatre

Town: Maryborough

Venue: Brolga Theatre

Date/Time: 23 June @ 2pm

Bookings: 07 4122 6060

Ticket link: https://www.ourfrasercoast.com.au

Town: Noosa

Venue: The J

Date/Time: 24 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 5329 6560

Ticket link: https://www.thej.com.au

Town: Caloundra

Venue: The Events Centre

Date/Time: 25 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 5491 4240

Ticket link: https://theeventscentre.com.au

Town: Redcliffe

Venue: Redcliffe Entertainment Centre

Date/Time: 26 June@ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 3283 0407

Ticket link: https://www.redcliffeentertainmentcentre.com.au

Town: Lismore

Venue: NORPA

Date/Time: 27 June @ 4pm

Bookings: 1300 066 772

Ticket link: https://lismorecityhall.com.au

Town: Penrith

Venue: Evans Theatre, Panthers Penrith

Date/Time: 29 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 02 4720 5555

Ticket link: https://www.penrith.panthers.com.au

Town: Cessnock

Venue: Performing Arts Centre

Date/Time: 30 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 02 4993 4266

Ticket link: https://www.cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au

Town: Newcastle

Venue: Civic Theatre

Date/Time: 1 July @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 02 4929 1977

Ticket link: http://civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Town: Port Macquarie

Venue: Glasshouse

Date/Time: 2 July @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 02 6581 8888

Ticket link: https://www.glasshouse.org.au

Town: Coffs Harbour

Venue: The Jetty Memorial Theatre

Date/Time: 3 July @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 02 6648 4930

Ticket link: https://www.jettytheatre.com

Town: Grafton

Venue: Saraton Theatre

Date/Time: 4 July @ 2.30pm

Bookings: 02 6642 1633

Ticket link: https://www.saraton.com.au

Town: Byron Bay

Venue: Byron Theatre and Community Centre

Date/Time: 6 July @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 02 6685 6807

Ticket link: https://byroncentre.com.au

Town: Ipswich

Venue: Ipswich Civic Centre

Date/Time: 10 July @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 3810 6100

Ticket link: https://www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au

Town: Cairns

Venue: Cairns Performing Arts Centre

Date/Time: 13 July @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 1300 855 835

Ticket link: https://www.cairnsperformingartscentre.com.au

Town: Gold Coast

Venue: HOTA

Date/Time: 15 July @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 5588 4000

Ticket link: https://www.hota.com.au

Town: Toowoomba

Venue: Empire Theatre

Date/Time: 16 July @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 1300 655 299

Ticket link: https://www.empiretheatre.com.au

Town: Logan

Venue: Logan Entertainment Centre

Date/Time: 17 July @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 3412 5626

Ticket link: https://www.loganentertainmentcentre.com.au

Town: Cleveland

Venue: Redland Performing Arts Centre

Date/Time: 18 July @ 2pm

Bookings: 07 3829 8131

Tickets: https://rpac.com.au