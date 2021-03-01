The Tap Pack Confirms Major Queensland and New South Wales Tour To Proceed
Featuring songs from Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr to Sheeran, Bublé and Beyonce.
Following sold-out houses on London's West End, the Sydney Opera House, and prior to COVID a tour in the USA, Australia's hottest tap dance sensation, THE TAP PACK are bringing their high energy, tap comedy show to 24 venues across Queensland and New South Wales, kicking off with a season at QPAC in April!
The Tap Pack team are a determined lot and committed to providing quality productions to those in regional areas.
Producer Kym Halpin said, "The events of the past year have tested all of us but the guys are so excited to be getting back on stage together. The arts and entertainment industry has been pushed to the brink but we have held on because ultimately we love what we do and we know you do too! When you look around the world at our counterparts on the West End and Broadway, who seem such a long way from returning, it reminds us just how lucky we are. "
Picking up where The Rat Pack left off...THE TAP PACK conjure up a modern twist to the crooners and artists from the 50s through to the noughties! Featuring songs from Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr to Sheeran, Bublé and Beyonce, THE TAP PACK mix slick humour, high energy entertainment and world class tap dance.
Starring some of Australia's finest and most distinguished dancers and singers, THE TAP PACK is Jesse Rasmussen (Hot Shoe Shuffle, Grease, Candy Man), Jordan Pollard (Westside Story, Anything Goes, Singin' in the Rain), Sean Mulligan (performed on London's West End before returning to Australia to raise his family), Max Patterson (toured to London, Berlin and USA with The Tap Pack) and Tom Struik (West Side Story, Boys in the Band, Kylie Minogue and Shrek).
Armed with their lovable on-stage larrikinisms, they sing - they dance - they joke! They bring a new, invigorating energy to a timeless style that the whole family can enjoy.
Dressed in slick suits and equipped with sharp wit, THE TAP PACK is "old school cool" from the new kings of swing.
BRISBANE SEASON
Town: Brisbane
Venue: Cremorne Theatre, QPAC
Date/Time: 18- 24 April(Tues 6.30pm; Wed, Fri & Sat 2pm & 7.30pm;
Thurs 7.30pm, Sun 2.30pm & 6.30pm)
Bookings: 136 246
Ticket link: https://www.qpac.com.au
REGIONAL TOUR DATES
Town: Gladstone
Venue: Gladstone Entertainment Centre
Date/Time: 18 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 4972 2822
Ticket link: https://gladstoneentertainment.com
Town: Mackay
Venue: Mackay Entertainment Convention Centre
Date/Time: 19 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 4961 9777
Ticket link: https://www.themecc.com.au
Town: Ayr
Venue: Burdekin Theatre
Date/Time: 20 June @ 3.00pm
Bookings: 07 4783 9880
Ticket Link: https://www.burdekintheatre.com.au
Town: Bundaberg
Venue: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Date/Time: 22 June @7.30pm
Bookings: 07 4130 4100
Ticket link: https://www.artsbundaberg.com.au/theatre
Town: Maryborough
Venue: Brolga Theatre
Date/Time: 23 June @ 2pm
Bookings: 07 4122 6060
Ticket link: https://www.ourfrasercoast.com.au
Town: Noosa
Venue: The J
Date/Time: 24 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 5329 6560
Ticket link: https://www.thej.com.au
Town: Caloundra
Venue: The Events Centre
Date/Time: 25 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 5491 4240
Ticket link: https://theeventscentre.com.au
Town: Redcliffe
Venue: Redcliffe Entertainment Centre
Date/Time: 26 June@ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 3283 0407
Ticket link: https://www.redcliffeentertainmentcentre.com.au
Town: Lismore
Venue: NORPA
Date/Time: 27 June @ 4pm
Bookings: 1300 066 772
Ticket link: https://lismorecityhall.com.au
Town: Penrith
Venue: Evans Theatre, Panthers Penrith
Date/Time: 29 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 02 4720 5555
Ticket link: https://www.penrith.panthers.com.au
Town: Cessnock
Venue: Performing Arts Centre
Date/Time: 30 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 02 4993 4266
Ticket link: https://www.cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au
Town: Newcastle
Venue: Civic Theatre
Date/Time: 1 July @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 02 4929 1977
Ticket link: http://civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
Town: Port Macquarie
Venue: Glasshouse
Date/Time: 2 July @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 02 6581 8888
Ticket link: https://www.glasshouse.org.au
Town: Coffs Harbour
Venue: The Jetty Memorial Theatre
Date/Time: 3 July @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 02 6648 4930
Ticket link: https://www.jettytheatre.com
Town: Grafton
Venue: Saraton Theatre
Date/Time: 4 July @ 2.30pm
Bookings: 02 6642 1633
Ticket link: https://www.saraton.com.au
Town: Byron Bay
Venue: Byron Theatre and Community Centre
Date/Time: 6 July @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 02 6685 6807
Ticket link: https://byroncentre.com.au
Town: Ipswich
Venue: Ipswich Civic Centre
Date/Time: 10 July @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 3810 6100
Ticket link: https://www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au
Town: Cairns
Venue: Cairns Performing Arts Centre
Date/Time: 13 July @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 1300 855 835
Ticket link: https://www.cairnsperformingartscentre.com.au
Town: Gold Coast
Venue: HOTA
Date/Time: 15 July @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 5588 4000
Ticket link: https://www.hota.com.au
Town: Toowoomba
Venue: Empire Theatre
Date/Time: 16 July @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 1300 655 299
Ticket link: https://www.empiretheatre.com.au
Town: Logan
Venue: Logan Entertainment Centre
Date/Time: 17 July @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 3412 5626
Ticket link: https://www.loganentertainmentcentre.com.au
Town: Cleveland
Venue: Redland Performing Arts Centre
Date/Time: 18 July @ 2pm
Bookings: 07 3829 8131
Tickets: https://rpac.com.au