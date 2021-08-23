Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble Presents ROMEO & JULIET

It has taken the Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble until its twentieth birthday year to finally mount a full production of what is arguably Shakespeare's best-known play...Romeo & Juliet.

In a city torn apart by warring families, two young people push back against the expectations surrounding them. Juliet refuses to allow her life and sexuality to be traded for security, while Romeo distances himself from the boys club mentality in which he was raised. However, even as they rebel against the prevailing culture, they are products of it. Everyone who can remember being a teenager can probably relate to Romeo's "I am fortune's fool." In their greatest act of defiance, the two teenagers find unexpected love. But, is youthful love enough to mend ancient rifts?

Marking the ensemble's return to the beautiful Roma Street Parkland, Romeo & Juliet promises to deliver the clarity, joy, and live music that QSE has become known for over the last 20 years. Directed by QSE Artistic Director, Rob Pensalfini, Romeo & Juliet features an exciting array of local classical actors, with Liliana Macarone and Sarah Doyle in the titular roles, Rebecca Murphy as the Nurse, and new Core Ensemble member Rebekah Schmidt as Mercutio.

"One of the most wonderful things about seeing a Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble show, is hearing familiar Shakespearean phrases brought to life by a uniformly-excellent cast," Meredith Walker - Blue Curtains Brisbane.

The company will once again be running its Shakespeare Beyond initiatives; A Night At The Theatre (ANATT) and Relaxed Performance. First run in 2016, ANATT invites patrons to donate the price of a ticket. QSE then works with community partners - Australian Red Cross, Communify, and ARAFMI - to share tickets with people who might not otherwise be able to experience live theatre.

"It was the first time I had ever been to a theatre and to see Shakespeare. I was a bit nervous I would not understand it. It was riveting and exciting. I understood it all and did not want it to finish," Julia - ANATT audience member. A Relaxed Performance of Romeo & Juliet will be held at 2pm on Saturday September 4th. Relaxed Performances are designed to welcome people who may enjoy a more relaxed performance environment, including (but not limited to) people with autism or individuals with sensory sensitivity. Parents and caregivers may also find the inclusive atmosphere relaxing with audience members free to move, speak, and respond throughout the performance.