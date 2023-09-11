Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY! Photo 1 Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY!
Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour Photo 2 Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour
DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Comes to Australia Photo 3 DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Comes to Australia
NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre in September Photo 4 NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre in September

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour Photo
Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour

David Garrett, the global rockstar violin virtuoso, will make his triumphant Oceania debut, performing highly anticipated concerts in Australia and New Zealand in September and October 2023.

2
Kate Ceberano Brings Concert Tour to QPAC in December Photo
Kate Ceberano Brings Concert Tour to QPAC in December

Australian music royalty Kate Ceberano is celebrating her illustrious 40-year career with the release of her 30th album, My Life is A Symphony, and a national concert tour that arrives at QPAC’s Concert Hall on Saturday 2nd December for one performance only!

3
Bangarras SANDSONG Returns for 2023 Regional Tour Photo
Bangarra's SANDSONG Returns for 2023 Regional Tour

Australia’s leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, is delighted to bring the profound and deeply powerful production of SandSong: Stories from the Great Sandy Desert to Queensland and New South Wales as part of its 2023 Regional Tour.

4
NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre in September Photo
NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre in September

Murder, theft, adultery, black pudding – and a fair amount of stupidity – is coming to Stirling Theatre. 

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Australia - Brisbane SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aida
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/06-12/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest'
KSP Theatre (9/08-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crazy F***ing B*tches
House Conspiracy (9/16-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ring Cycle
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/01-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You